2 killed in Chicopee crash on I-391

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 391 in Chicopee Tuesday night, State Police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., troopers arrived at the crash between Exits 3 and 4 on the southbound side of the highway, State Police said on Twitter.

The crash closed lanes on the highway, but the left travel lane has since reopened as of 10:45 p.m., State Police said