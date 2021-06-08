fb-pixel Skip to main content

2 killed in Chicopee crash on I-391

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated June 8, 2021, 1 hour ago

Two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 391 in Chicopee Tuesday night, State Police said.

Shortly before 8 p.m., troopers arrived at the crash between Exits 3 and 4 on the southbound side of the highway, State Police said on Twitter.

The crash closed lanes on the highway, but the left travel lane has since reopened as of 10:45 p.m., State Police said

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was available Tuesday night.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.

Boston Globe video