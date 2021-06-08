An annular solar eclipse will be partially visible over New England skies Thursday. Here’s a look at its path

An annular eclipse happens when the moon is farthest from Earth. Because the moon is farther away from Earth, it seems smaller and does not block the entire view of the sun. Stefan Seip

An annular solar eclipse is set to be partially visible over New England skies early Thursday morning, when the moon will travel in front of the sun.

Because the moon is too far away from Earth, this won’t be a full solar eclipse — it will instead be what’s called a “ring of fire” in which the moon does not completely block the sun. In Boston, early risers will experience a portion of the eclipse, with the moon blocking about 73 percent of the sun at the 5:33 a.m. peak.