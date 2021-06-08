An annular solar eclipse will be partially visible over New England skies Thursday. Here’s a look at its path

An annular solar eclipse is set to be partially visible over New England skies early Thursday morning, when the moon will travel in front of the sun.
Because the moon is too far away from Earth, this won’t be a full solar eclipse — it will instead be what’s called a “ring of fire” in which the moon does not completely block the sun. In Boston, early risers will experience a portion of the eclipse, with the moon blocking about 73 percent of the sun at the 5:33 a.m. peak.
Here’s when to look to the horizon — with proper eye protection, of course ― in cities around New England:
Advertisement
This graphic shows what the eclipse will look like to viewers in various cities:
Christina Prignano of the Globe staff contributed.