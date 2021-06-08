‘Boo Boo’ the bear spotted in Cohasset

Residents of Whitman, Hanson, and Scituate have all also reported sightings of Boo Boo, who officials believe is between two and three years old. Scituate police wrote in a Facebook post Monday that the bear is believed to be seeking a “suitable” habitat and a mate, and will likely move on to other areas of the state after not finding either in Scituate. Cohasset police said Boo Boo is likely headed to Wompatuck State Park.

“The @ScituateBear has made it to #Cohasset,” Cohasset police wrote on Facebook. “We have had numerous sightings in the area of Doane Street and Beechwood Street.”

A fourth South Shore community has reported a bear in its midst as “Boo Boo” the black bear was spotted in Cohasset on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisement

Higham police wrote on Twitter that they were “aware of and monitoring” the reported sightings of Boo Boo.

“We are aware of and monitoring reports of a bear, nicknamed ‘Boo Boo,’ making its way around the South Shore. Its location is being monitored by the Environmental Police, routine sightings do not need to be reported. Hazards to the public or the bear should be reported,” the tweet said.

Scituate residents reported numerous sightings of Boo Boo, beginning on Sunday, police said. The reported sightings were in the area of “the Driftway, Meetinghouse Lane, Stockbridge Road, and Greenfield Lane.”

The bear has been seen roaming in Bristol and Plymouth county since mid-May, Hanson Police Chief Michael Miksch, Whitman Police Chief Timothy Hanlon, and Whitman Fire Chief Timothy Grenno said in a joint statement last week.

Cohasset police advised residents to “take in bird feeders and secure trash cans” and not to “harass or engage with” the bear.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife have “assessed” the situation along with Scituate police and determined there is no need to relocate the bear. All three agencies do not “intend to intervene,” Scituate police said Monday.

Advertisement

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.