Boston police officer arrested on domestic violence charges, placed on leave

A Boston police officer was arrested Tuesday on domestic violence charges and has been placed on administrative leave, the department said in a statement.
Officer Alexis Herrera-Brea, a member of the force since September 2017, was allegedly “involved in a domestic violence incident involving a non-intimate family member,” the department said in a statement Tuesday night.
Herrera-Brea faces charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery, police said.
The department’s Anti-Corruption Unit is investigating the allegations, police.
“This alleged behavior is completely unacceptable for any member of the Boston Police Department and will be fully investigated,” Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long said in the statement. “The Boston Police Department will continue to ensure our integrity and credibility by taking all alleged domestic violence matters involving department employees seriously.”
Herrera-Brea will be arraigned in the Dorchester division of Boston Municipal Court, police said.
