Boston police officer arrested on domestic violence charges, placed on leave

A Boston police officer was arrested Tuesday on domestic violence charges and has been placed on administrative leave, the department said in a statement.

Officer Alexis Herrera-Brea, a member of the force since September 2017, was allegedly “involved in a domestic violence incident involving a non-intimate family member,” the department said in a statement Tuesday night.

Herrera-Brea faces charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery, police said.