Dionne promoted to Salem fire chief

Salem Mayor Kimberley Driscoll has chosen Alan Dionne to serve as the city’s next fire chief.

A 28-year veteran of the department, Dionne served most recently as deputy chief following the retirement of Gerry Giunta earlier this year. Hired as a firefighter in 1993, he was promoted to lieutenant in 2000, captain in 2004, and deputy chief in 2016 before his acting chief appointment.

In addition to his firefighting skills, the Salem resident has been a licensed EMT for 25 years and has extensive experience in emergency management, hazardous materials operations, and labor management.