Here’s what forecasters say you can expect from today’s thunderstorms

The Greater Boston area might begin to see thunderstorms by 5 or 6 p.m., said Alan Durham, a NWS meteorologist. The thunderstorms that form are likely to have frequent lightning and very heavy rainfall.

From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., the storms will be “slow-moving” and capable of “torrential rain,” according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts residents are in for a brief respite from the relentless heat Tuesday as thunderstorms are expected to move across the state.

Thunderstorms were already forming early Tuesday afternoon over the Connecticut River Valley from Hampshire County through Springfield, Durham said, and the storms are expected to progress eastward across the state. Worcester may see storms starting as early as 3:30 p.m., Durham said.

Forecasters expect the thunderstorms to decrease in intensity after sunset, according to a NWS discussion board, and Durham said they are expected to taper off before midnight.

A flash flood watch was issued for western and central Massachusetts through 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The storms will bring a brief break from the heat.

For example, Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., near the Massachusetts border, was at 91 degrees before the storms rolled in on Tuesday, and with the thunderstorms forming, the temperature dropped to 75 degrees, Durham said.

At 1 p.m., temperatures across eastern Massachusetts ranged from 92 to 94 degrees, Durham said, with cooler temperatures on Cape Cod and the islands. A heat advisory remains in effect for eastern Massachusetts until 8 p.m.

But the respite from the heat will be only temporary, and once the storm moves out of the region, temperatures will climb again, Durham said.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected in Massachusetts Wednesday, with high 80s to low 90s in the forecast. Scattered thunderstorms are also possible.

Massachusetts won’t see a lasting break from the hot and muggy conditions until Thursday, when cooler and drier air is expected.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.