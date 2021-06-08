fb-pixel Skip to main content
RI Weather

How to see the June 10 annular solar eclipse from Rhode Island

If you’re in the Ocean State, you’ll need to get up early — the peak viewing time is at 5:32 a.m.

By Lylah Alphonse Globe Staff,Updated June 8, 2021, 29 minutes ago
The moon moved across the the sun during a solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, on Dec. 14, 2020.
The moon moved across the the sun during a solar eclipse in Piedra del Aguila, Argentina, on Dec. 14, 2020.Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

Sky-gazers in New England, you are in for a treat on Thursday. But you’ll have to get up a little earlier in order to see it.

A “ring of fire” solar eclipse will be visible starting a little after 5 a.m. While Rhode Islanders will only be able to see a portion of it — the entire eclipse will be visible only in parts of central and eastern Canada, according to Space.com — what we will be able to see should still be pretty interesting, as long as skies are clear.

Get up, grab a cup of coffee and some eye protection (NASA has some suggestions here), and look to the east-northeast: The sun will just be starting to rise. Because the moon is only a couple of days past apogee (the part of its orbit that is farthest away from the earth), its shadow will seem smaller than usual. That means instead of a total eclipse of the sun, viewers will witness an annular eclipse: the smaller shadow of the moon will blot out less of the sun, and the sun will shine in a brilliant ring of light (an annulus) around the darkness. In Rhode Island, we won’t see a ring; the sun will appear crescent-shaped. Still pretty amazing.

Advertisement

The eclipse is expected to start before sunrise, with peak viewing at 5:32 a.m., and should end by about 6:30 a.m.

Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @WriteEditRepeat.

Boston Globe video