Instagram account ‘Thirty AF’ — about the perils of life in your thirties — has turned into a business for these two Emerson grads

“I think quarantine is what did it. Everyone was kind of looking for a way to feel or stay connected, and I feel like that’s kind of what led us to grow so quickly,” Jankowitz said. “Everyone was at home, looking for something to do.”

At the beginning of 2020, “Thirty AF” (the last two letters stand for “as [expletive]” in Internet parlance), had roughly 200,000 followers. But over the next year, with people desperate for community and light-hearted diversion, their fanbase surged to 1 million with no signs of slowing down.

It was around the start of the pandemic — when singer Demi Lovato followed them, to be exact — that Chloe Jankowitz and Peter West truly realized that their humorous Instagram account about life in your 30s was going to be much more than a fun side project.

Including one superstar, perhaps.

“Demi Lovato following,” West added. “That was a game-changer.”

What started as a collection of self-deprecating memes and jokes aimed at millennials in their 30s, as well as regular descents into 1990s-early 2000s nostalgia, has become a full-blown business venture for the two college friends. Now, they’re mapping out their next moves, expanding the “AF” name into other niche markets on Instagram while taking their brand far beyond the social media platform.

West, 34, and Jankowitz, 35, started “Thirty AF” three years ago, as a way for the Emerson College graduates to stay connected while living in different parts of the country. Instead of texting each other memes or tagging each other in other people’s posts, they decided to put their sarcastic and self-referential sense of humor out there for the world to enjoy.

“I had a folder on my computer for the longest time — before we started the account — of just memes I wanted to share with everybody,” said Jankowitz, who grew up in Newton and now lives in Rhode Island.

It started in May 2018 with a meme about leaving a hefty tip for an apologetic waitress, a post that got just 11 “likes.”

A flurry of memes followed, mostly playing into self-deprecating millennial humor about being broke, not being able to afford a house, partying while others were getting engaged, and not having children. They posted daily, but building an audience took time.

“I think it took us a full year to get 1,000 followers, and then another year to get to 100,000,” said West, who lives in New York City and works in publishing.

They continued to plug away with a mix of original and shared content, hoping the account would blossom into something more than a place to poke fun at life’s foibles, a clear-eyed antidote to the curated reality of social media that could someday thrive as a business.

“A lot of Instagram and social media is putting forward this perfect version of yourself. And I think we are kind of the opposite of that,” West said. “We are fully owning all of the train-wreck elements of your life. Whether that is social anxiety or money problems or feeling like you aren’t living up to your potential, everyone has some relationship with some elements of those.”

Just before the pandemic hit, Jankowitz had been let go from her job at a startup in California, something she now calls “a blessing in disguise” because it allowed her to “put all of my energy into building the account.”

With the world in shutdown, it was a prime opportunity. West and Jankowitz got creative and started branching out beyond their usual memes.

They tailored posts to the problems people were dealing with while in quarantine, ramped up content about childhood memories, and opened an online store that tapped into nostalgic themes (Koozies featuring a picture of Jonathan Taylor Thomas, the heartthrob from the 90s hit show “Home Improvement,” and a “nostalgia box” filled with goodies popular in the 90s and early 2000s.)

The new approach struck a chord, and people flocked to the site, including celebrities like Lovato, Jessica Alba, and most recently, Channing Tatum.

“People were just kind of craving a simpler time. The references put people at ease and lifted people’s spirits,” Jankowitz said. “People were responding to it so well that we sort of just kept going with it.”

“It’s reminding us of more comfortable times, but also things we all have in common, and these goofy parts of childhood that we used to be really excited about,” West said. “It’s brought up this stuff that millennials can bond over.”

They also created features like “Singles of the Day,” where fans could submit their profiles to find dates, began promoting small businesses through a “Shop Small” program, and launched user-generated “90s Contests.”

As for their memes, they continue to use their platform to promote up-and-coming comedians who share quips and jokes online — though these days it only makes up a small portion of their operation.

Jankowitz said she still can’t believe that running the account has become her job title.

“A year into ‘Thirty AF’ it was like, ‘It would be so cool if we could do this as a full-time job someday.’ But I don’t know if we really thought it could happen,” she said. “It really just blew up before our eyes.”

While they’re plotting an ambitious future for the “AF” brand and have a lot planned for the next year, there is one question they’ve heard more than once from fervent fans: What will they do with their account about being in your thirties, once they turn 40?

“We still have to figure that out,” said West, laughing. “We’ll see. Maybe we’ll start ‘40AF.’”

They have a few years to go before they need to worry about it.





Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.