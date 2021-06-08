July Fourth on the Esplanade: Will they or won’t they?

The official website for the event said no final decision had been made as of Tuesday.

“We hope to have an announcement about the July 4 concert by next week,” said Bernadette Horgan, a spokeswoman for the Boston Symphony Orchestra, where the Pops ply their trade, via e-mail.

Bostonians should know by next week whether the annual July Fourth Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, axed last year due to the pandemic, will go forward with its usual pomp and massive crowds this summer, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

“The Boston Symphony Orchestra is currently evaluating and planning the July 4 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, but an official announcement will not be forthcoming until late spring,” said a statement on the site’s homepage. “The safety and well-being of everyone involved will always remain the highest priority in our decision-making process.”

Advertisement

Governor Charlie Baker and Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s offices didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday morning, nor did a spokesperson for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, which owns and operates the Esplanade.

“If you have an event that brings crowds together in close contact like a concert, a road race, a flag raising, you should start looking at alternatives right now,” then-Mayor Martin J. Walsh said in May 2020 when he announced the cancellation of last year’s Esplanade event. “This is a public health decision and it’s the right decision.”

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, July Fourth festivities will be in full swing in 2021.

Plymouth will host events on Sunday the 4th as well as the following day, according to town officials. The officials announced late last month that the 6th annual Fourth of July 5K in Plymouth is slated for 7:30 a.m. on the 4th, followed by a concert from the Plymouth Legion Band at 7 p.m. Monday and a fireworks display over Plymouth Harbor around 9:15 p.m on the 5th.

Advertisement

“We are working on some other activities to take place in the 7-9pm pre-fireworks time frame,” the town’s July Fourth Committee said in a statement posted May 26 to the official municipal Facebook page. Details are not yet confirmed but we will update the information as the plan comes together.”

But in Salem, which canceled its annual Halloween bash in October due to the pandemic, no large-scale display is planned for the 4th, said Dominick Pangallo, chief of staff to Mayor Kimberley Driscoll, in an e-mail message Tuesday.

Pangallo wrote that “we’re looking to try to pull something together around our annual Heritage Days week in August.”

Worcester will also be standing down this year, with an aide to Mayor Joseph M. Petty telling the Globe Tuesday that the city several weeks ago canceled its July 4th fireworks display.

Farther south in Rhode Island, the annual Fourth of July parade in Bristol, an iconic event that draws countless revelers and a veritable who’s who of Ocean State pols and luminaries, the procession will go off on the morning of the 5th, according to the official website.

“The Fourth of July Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and will step-off at the corner of Chestnut Street and Hope Street (Rt. 114) and ends on High Street, between State Street and Bradford Street,” the site said. “Hope Street (Rt. 114) will be closed off beginning at 8:00 a.m., including Poppasquash Road. Beginning at 7:00 a.m., Chestnut Street, Naomi Street and Sherry Avenue will be closed to traffic. A parking ban along the parade route goes into effect the night before the parade.”

Advertisement

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.