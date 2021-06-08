Malden creates residents’ survey on policy of police using force

Malden is seeking community input into possible changes to the Police Department’s policy on using force.

An advisory committee that explored changes to the policy has drafted its recommendations and is now undertaking a survey to gather public feedback on those proposals. The multi-language survey can be found at cityofmalden.org/agopsurvey.

Last year, in the wake of the nationwide Black LIves Matter protests over police killings of George Floyd and other unarmed Black people, Mayor Gary Christenson announced a UniteMalden2020 initiative in which the city pledged specific local steps to address racial inequity. As part of that initiative, Christenson signed the Obama Foundation’s “Reimagining Policing Pledge,” which spells out steps communities can take to reform their police department policies.