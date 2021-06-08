Man, 20, arrested for alleged rape of teen on ferry from Martha’s Vineyard

A 20-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman during a ferry trip from Martha’s Vineyard to Woods Hole, State Police said.

The agency identified the suspect as Bruno Sanches Dejesus. It wasn’t clear if he had hired a lawyer.

According to State Police, troopers and Falmouth officers responded around 5 p.m. Monday to the Steamship Authority for a reported sexual assault. The teen spoke to police, but Dejesus had left the dock as a passenger in a commercial box truck, State Police said.