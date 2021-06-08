Man, 20, arrested for alleged rape of teen on ferry from Martha’s Vineyard

A 20-year-old Dorchester man was arrested Monday for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman during a ferry trip from Martha’s Vineyard to Woods Hole, State Police said.
The agency identified the suspect as Bruno Sanches Dejesus. It wasn’t clear if he had hired a lawyer.
According to State Police, troopers and Falmouth officers responded around 5 p.m. Monday to the Steamship Authority for a reported sexual assault. The teen spoke to police, but Dejesus had left the dock as a passenger in a commercial box truck, State Police said.
The truck was later stopped on Route 28 north in Falmouth, State Police said, and Sanches Dejesus was booked on two counts of rape. He was held on $250,000 cash bail, with arraignment slated for Tuesday in Falmouth District Court, according to State Police.
Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available.
