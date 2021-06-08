Man killed, another seriously injured in Fall River crash

A Lakeville man died and another driver suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Route 24 northbound in Fall River Tuesday afternoon, State Police said.
A 28-year-old man from Tiverton, R.I. was driving southbound around 2:30 p.m. when his 2004 Ford F-250 crossed the median and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, State Police said.
The Silverado’s driver, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene. The other driver was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said.
A 2018 GMC Terrain was also involved in the crash. Its driver, a 26-year-old Fall River man, and its passengers were uninjured, State Police said.
Advertisement
The crash shut down the right lanes on both sides of the highway for two hours. Shortly after 8:00 p.m., all lanes reopened, according to MassDOT on Twitter.
It remains unknown why the Ford cut across the northbound lanes, and police are investigating.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.