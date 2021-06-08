Man killed, another seriously injured in Fall River crash

A Lakeville man died and another driver suffered serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Route 24 northbound in Fall River Tuesday afternoon, State Police said.

A 28-year-old man from Tiverton, R.I. was driving southbound around 2:30 p.m. when his 2004 Ford F-250 crossed the median and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, State Police said.

The Silverado’s driver, a 35-year-old man, was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene. The other driver was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, State Police said.