Man shot in Mission Hill dies later at hospital

A man who was shot in Mission Hill Monday night arrived at a Boston hospital by private means and later was pronounced dead, Boston police said.

The man was shot around 8:45 p.m., near 1510 Tremont St., police wrote on bpdnews.com. Responding officers were told the gunshot victim was not on the scene, police said.

“Officers learned that an adult male victim, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, had presented himself at a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” police wrote.