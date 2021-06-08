Man shot in Mission Hill dies later at hospital

A man who was shot in Mission Hill Monday night arrived at a Boston hospital by private means and later was pronounced dead, Boston police said.
The man was shot around 8:45 p.m., near 1510 Tremont St., police wrote on bpdnews.com. Responding officers were told the gunshot victim was not on the scene, police said.
“Officers learned that an adult male victim, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, had presented himself at a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased,” police wrote.
It was not immediately known how the man made it to the undisclosed hospital.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
His death is the 17th homicide in Boston this year, compared with the same number the city had at this time last year, police said.
