Nine-day outdoor water ban ends after pump repaired

The town has lifted an emergency outdoor water ban that lasted nine days, imposed when a pump failed in the municipal water system’s main well.

The emergency ban — which lasted from May 28 to June 5 — prohibited all nonessential outdoor watering activities while Well 19 was offline for repairs, officials said. The well is the town’s largest ground water source, supplying up to 400,000 gallons a day, according to an announcement on the town website.

“We currently have sufficient water supply to meet both the needs of fire protection and domestic supply for drinking water, bathing, and cooking but not enough for lawns, boats, and car washing,” the announcement said when the ban began.