Nine-day outdoor water ban ends after pump repaired

The town has lifted an emergency outdoor water ban that lasted nine days, imposed when a pump failed in the municipal water system’s main well.
The emergency ban — which lasted from May 28 to June 5 — prohibited all nonessential outdoor watering activities while Well 19 was offline for repairs, officials said. The well is the town’s largest ground water source, supplying up to 400,000 gallons a day, according to an announcement on the town website.
“We currently have sufficient water supply to meet both the needs of fire protection and domestic supply for drinking water, bathing, and cooking but not enough for lawns, boats, and car washing,” the announcement said when the ban began.
Water usage at the time was 2.7 million gallons per day — unusually high for this time of year, the announcement said. The amount dropped to 1.7 million gallons per day after the ban took effect, officials said.
“Thanks to your adherence to the emergency restrictions, we were able to navigate the temporary loss of Well 19,” water officials said. “The daily usage figures clearly show that much of our summertime demand is caused by outside water usage — and how much precious water we save when we actively conserve. Please continue to do all you can to reduce water usage in Scituate.”
Officials said the problem with Well 19 was unexpected, noting that the pump was last replaced three years ago and is routinely maintained.
Town Administrator James Boudreau estimated the cost of repairs at $15,000, plus overtime pay incurred to keep the water treatment plan running while the well was out of service.
