One person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester crash involving motorcycle, minivan

One person suffered a life-threatening injury Tuesday when a motorcycle and minivan collided in Dorchester, Boston police said.
The crash took place near the intersections of Columbia Road and Glendale Street around 6:30 a.m., police said.
The person who suffered life-threatening injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital, Boston police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.