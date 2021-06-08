fb-pixel Skip to main content

One person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester crash involving motorcycle, minivan

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated June 8, 2021, 1 hour ago

One person suffered a life-threatening injury Tuesday when a motorcycle and minivan collided in Dorchester, Boston police said.

The crash took place near the intersections of Columbia Road and Glendale Street around 6:30 a.m., police said.

The person who suffered life-threatening injuries was rushed to a nearby hospital, Boston police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Boston Globe video