Police arrest man accused of attacking woman on Assabet River Rail Trail in Marlborough

Jonathan Parker, 35, was arrested and charged with assault and battery and assault to rape, according to Sergeant Zachary Attaway, a spokesman for the Marlborough Police Department.

Marlborough Police have apprehended the man who allegedly attacked a woman on the Assabet River Rail Trail Monday morning.

The arrest was made after police released video footage and photos of the alleged attacker on Facebook.

Marlborough police said the 40-year-old victim was walking on the rail trail near the intersection of Fitchburg Street and Sasseville Way at approximately 6:20 a.m. when the assault occurred, police said in a statement.

The woman told police that the man came up from behind her, grabbed her around the neck, and pushed her onto the ground toward the shoulder of the trail. She screamed loudly and was able to break free from him as he tried to pull off her clothing, and she used her cellphone to record the suspect as he ran from the scene, police said.

The victim suffered visible and minor injuries to her mouth and leg from the attack, according to police.

Parker was arraigned in Marlborough District Court on Tuesday, Attaway said.













