Pop-up market at Westgate Mall to showcase Black-owned businesses

More than 25 vendors are participating in a pop-up market at the Westgate Mall designed to showcase businesses owned by people of color.

The event is sponsored by Black Owned Brockton, an advocacy organization started in June 2020 to give visibility to local minority businesses and help them get access to resources and support.

The Melanin Essential Market Pop-Up will be held as a celebration of Juneteenth at the Westgate Mall on June 18 from noon to 7 p.m.; June 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and June 20 from noon to 6 p.m. Participating businesses include those selling art, apparel, beauty products, home goods, food, and gifts, according to a news release.