Providence is getting an interim superintendent of schools today

Happy Tuesday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think the next governor should offer us free ice cream on all 90-degree days. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 152,074 confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, after adding 67 new cases since June 4. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 0.6 percent. The state saw no new deaths, keeping the total at 2,717. There were 42 people in the hospital, and 572,526 residents were fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

Get ready for some movement in the Providence schools saga.

Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green are expected to name an interim superintendent in Providence later today to replace Harrison Peters, who resigned last month.

Aides to the governor and the commissioner have been tight-lipped about the pick, but it’s likely to be someone who has experience with the state’s largest school district.

McKee has been involved in the interview process over the last two weeks. It’s unclear if the interim superintendent will also be in the running for the permanent job, which officials hope to fill before the beginning of the school year.

Infante-Green has been overseeing the day-to-day operations of the district since Peters stepped down on May 21. He was asked to resign after facing criticism for hiring Olayinka Alege, a Providence school administrator who was charged with assault for allegedly forcibly massaging a teenage boy’s foot at a Warwick gym in April.

Peters reached a settlement with the district to be paid nearly $170,000 as part of his exit. That money is due to be paid by Thursday.

Advertisement

The last day of school is June 25.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick takes a look at some of the interesting names considering a run for state treasurer next year. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island business owners are escalating their campaign against proposed taxes on pandemic rescue funds that they say could drive companies out of the state and hinder growth as they try to recover. Read more.

⚓ Check out our great photo gallery with must-see pictures of Rhode Island. Read more.

⚓ Two men are being charged in a drive-by shooting that killed a man in Pawtucket three weeks ago. Read more.

⚓ Johnston = Animal Farm. Read more.

Subscribe to BostonGlobe.com

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Politics: My colleague James Pindell writes that progressives are about to be hit with series of disappointments from Congress. Read more.

⚓ Climate: Ninety degree days are occurring earlier and now number twice the historical average. Is it climate change? Read more.

⚓ Health: Federal regulators have approved the first new medicine for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly two decades. Read more.

⚓ Sports: Tough loss for the Bruins last night. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ There are special City Council primaries today in Providence and Pawtucket. In Providence, the Ward 15 Democratic primary is between Doris De Los Santos, Casandra Inez, Oscar Vargas, and Santos Javier. The Pawtucket District 5 Democratic primary is between Clovis Gregor and Ana Soares.

Advertisement

⚓ Governor McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos are holding their regular press conference at 1:45 p.m.

⚓ All five of Rhode Island’s statewide elected officeholders are attending a 3 p.m. press conference at the State House to urge lawmakers to approve gun safety legislation.

⚓ The Council on Postsecondary Education is expected to consider a three-year contract extension for CCRI President Meghan Hughes.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.