Read Acting Mayor Kim Janey’s statement on the Boston School Committee resignations

Boston School Committee Chair Alexandra Oliver-Dávila and member Lorna Rivera have both resigned from the committee after racially charged text messages sent to each other during a meeting became public.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey sent out the following statement Tuesday afternoon in response to their resignations:

I respect and support the decisions of Alexandra Oliver-Davila and Dr. Lorna Rivera to resign as members of the Boston School Committee. Ms. Oliver-Davila and Dr. Rivera have been dedicated stewards of the committee and passionate advocates for Boston families. Their private remarks, which were recently made public, were unfortunate and unfairly disparaged members of the Boston Public Schools community. As women of color who advocate for racial equity in our schools, I also understand their comments were made in the wake of death threats and unacceptable racist attacks that were frightening, offensive, and painful. As their time on the school committee ends, their work to lift up equity in Boston Public Schools must continue.