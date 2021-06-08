R.I. woman dies from New Bedford motorcycle crash

A 24-year-old woman from North Scituate, R.I. died Tuesday afternoon from injuries sustained during a motorcycle crash in New Bedford Sunday evening, officials said.
Krystal Gerardo was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital after the motorcycle she was a passenger on struck a guardrail in the area of 2344 Acushnet Avenue, the Bristol district attorney’s office said in a statement.
The driver, a 28-year-old man from New Bedford, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with arm and chest injuries, the statement said.
No other vehicles were involved, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police and New Bedford police, the statement said.
