R.I. woman dies from New Bedford motorcycle crash

A 24-year-old woman from North Scituate, R.I. died Tuesday afternoon from injuries sustained during a motorcycle crash in New Bedford Sunday evening, officials said.

Krystal Gerardo was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital after the motorcycle she was a passenger on struck a guardrail in the area of 2344 Acushnet Avenue, the Bristol district attorney’s office said in a statement.

The driver, a 28-year-old man from New Bedford, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with arm and chest injuries, the statement said.