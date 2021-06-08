Some Rhode Island hospitals ease rules for visitors

The policy changes, which are now in effect, will allow patients to have more visitors and for longer periods of time. Visitors will now also be able to visit hospital cafeterias for the first time since prior to the pandemic.

Rhode Island Hospital, its Hasbro Children’s Hospital, and The Miriam Hospital each updated their visitation policies Tuesday to be consistent with new guidance from the state health department.

In Rhode Island Hospital’s medical, surgical, step-down, and intensive care units, general adult visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Patients will have to identify up to four visitors for their entire stay and only two may enter at a time. At The Miriam Hospital, visitation hours will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m., and patients may have up to two visitors at a time.

However, patients who are COVID-positive will not be allowed any visitors except under special circumstances and at end of life. The news comes as approximately 54 percent of all eligible Rhode Islanders have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.

All patients who are being care for at end-of-life will be able to have up to four visitors at a time with no time limit. Additional visitors may enter the patient’s room as well, but in groups no larger than four.

At Hasbro Children’s, two caregivers will be allowed to visit one patient at the same time, at the bedside, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. One caregiver will be allowed to stay overnight. Two additional visitors may visit during designated hours. In the emergency department, pediatric patients will be allowed to have two parents, caregivers, or guardians to stay for the entire emergency visit.

Family members will be allowed in emergency departments for adult patients during the intake process and as necessary for patient care. Each patient will be able to bring up to two family members to Rhode Island Hospital and one at The Miriam.

Behavioral health units will have designated visiting hours between 4 to 6 p.m. and two visitors must be identified for the duration of the visit. Only one may enter at a time for both adult and pediatric patients.

Up to two visitors or support persons per patient will be allowed in diagnostic, ambulatory, and outpatient settings at the discretion of the patient’s care team.

In all cases, visitors must be 18 years old and will still be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. All visitors, regardless of their vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth. Visitors will be given a hospital-approved surgical mask during their screening process to wear for their entire visit.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.