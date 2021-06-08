Summer jobs available for Framingham residents age 14-21

Framingham will be offering a community internship program for local young people this summer.

Under the initiative announced recently by Mayor Yvonne M. Spicer, city residents age 14-21 will be placed in internship jobs with local businesses, organizations, and city agencies to learn employment and life skills while also earning money.

The city is undertaking the program, which runs from late June through August, in partnership with the Masshire Metro South/West state-funded YouthWorks Program. Students will work 15 to 25 hours a week at the state’s minimum wage of $13.50 per hour.