Team Brookline seeking runners for Boston Marathon in October

Its efforts go to support local organizations, including the Brookline Center for Community Mental Health, the Brookline Education Foundation, the Brookline Library Foundation, the Brookline Symphony Orchestra, and the Brookline Teen Center.

Formed in 2012, the team has raised more than $2 million with the help of more than 200 runners, according to the group’s website.

Team Brookline is seeking residents to represent the town and run as part of this year’s Boston Marathon to support local charities.

Members of the team receive personalized coaching, weekly training on the marathon course, and a bib for the 125th Boston Marathon, according to the group’s website, which emphasizes the importance of team camaraderie.

“Team Brookline believes that the strongest teams bring together people representing the rich diversity of our community. We are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion across race, gender, age, religion, and identity, and enthusiastically welcome applications from runners with diverse backgrounds and experiences,” states the group’s application online.

Team members are selected based on the responses provided in the application and in some cases a phone interview. Team Brookline has a minimum fund-raising requirement of $7,500 for each runner.

There is a $35 nonrefundable application fee, according to the group.

This year’s Boston Marathon is scheduled for Oct. 11. Anyone interested in applying for the team is encouraged to visit teambrookline.org or e-mail kristen@teambrookline.org.





