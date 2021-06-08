Track infrastructure likely played a role in March Orange Line derailment, MBTA says

MBTA Deputy General Manager Jeff Gonneville told the board that, in addition to an issue with the side bearer pad on the new trainsets manufactured by Chinese rail company CRRC, issues with the track itself likely contributed to the March derailment, after which officials pulled all of the new cars from service. Following the derailment, officials replaced the 46-year-old track switch where the train derailed, near Wellington Station. Now, officials believe “with that switch ... a number of things ... had been identified as potentially influencing this incident,” Gonneville said.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials cited three factors that could have played a part in the derailment of an Orange Line train in March , including a 46-year-old track switch that was replaced in the wake of the derailment after it was “heavily damaged,” during a briefing in a meeting of the agency’s Fiscal Management and Control Board on Monday.

The three factors identified are the lack of a guardrail installed on the switch, the cross-level of the switch, and the friction on the track itself, Gonneville said. The switch did not have a guardrail, which Gonneville described as a “protective rail that runs along the inside of the tracks,” installed due to its age. Guardrails are used to help ensure trains stay on the tracks when they are making “really tight radius turns,” he said.

The cross-level of the switch, or the pitch of the track as it headed into the switch, was “within our track standards,” Gonneville said, but “on the outermost edges of those standards.”

The track’s friction was “measured in a few areas” and was estimated to exceed typical industry standards at the time of the derailment, Gonneville said.

CRRC disputed the claim that it was the trains themselves that were at fault for the derailment and are “of the opinion” that the infrastructure items laid out by Gonneville in the meeting played a “greater or more key role” in causing the derailment, Gonneville said. The MBTA maintains that the primary cause of the incident was the guardrail and the “excessive rotational force” caused by the side bearer pads.

No one was injured in the March 16 derailment, which led to weeks of repairs on the Orange Line’s tracks and shuttle bus service between the line’s Oak Grove and Sullivan Square stations.

Gonneville also told the board that there remains no timetable for the return of the new trainsets to service.

