Two people shot in South Boston, police say

Two people were hospitalized after being shot in South Boston Tuesday night, officials said.
Police responded to the the area of 187 Orton Marotta Way at 8 p.m., David Estrada, a Boston police spokesperson, said in a brief phone interview.
He did not have information about their conditions, he said.
No further information was immediately available.
This breaking news story will be updated if more information becomes available.
