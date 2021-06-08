Wellesley urges people to halt use of unsanctioned mountain bike trails

Wellesley town officials are asking people to help protect public land following complaints of unsanctioned mountain bike trails this year, according to a statement.
“In addition to being illegal, they are unsafe, are impacting the landscape, and are a drain on limited Town resources,” the statement said.
Town officials and police are investigating complaints about the illegal trails, the statement said.
The trails, which are being constructed on town land without approval, are harming the environment — including damaging vegetation and disturbing wildlife — and are creating expensive restoration and repair costs, said the statement, which was posted to the town website.
Many of the areas are delicate and include sections that are protected by regulations governing wetlands and conservation property. “Illegal trails are destroying them,” the statement said.
“These illegal bike trails are arguably more dangerous, especially with users traveling at the highest speeds.”
The town said jumps that have been constructed on the illegal trails will be dismantled and removed.
