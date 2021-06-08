Calls intensify for resignation of Boston School Committee chair over racially charged texts

A growing number of elected officials are calling for the resignation of School Committee Chair Alexandra Oliver-Dávila, after she disparaged West Roxbury families in text message exchanges with another School Committee member.

“It’s unacceptable for any of our families or communities in Boston to feel devalued or treated with contempt, and it’s especially damaging for that to come from decision-makers entrusted with setting policies that deeply impact our residents,” Wu wrote on Twitter. “Chair Oliver-Dávila has been a leader in our city and given years of service in many roles, but she can no longer lead with the trust of all our communities on the School Committee. I urge her to resign and create space for healing and progress toward the important transformations needed in our school system for equity, opportunity, and accountability.”

State Representative Edward Coppinger and City Councilor Matt O’Malley, who both represent West Roxbury, took to social media Monday night to press Oliver-Dávila to step down.

“Alexandra Oliver-Dávila should join her two former colleagues in resigning,” Coppinger wrote on Facebook. “No parent in Boston should need to explain to their kids why yet another member of the School Committee — public officials who should be held to the highest standard — is resigning after making offensive and divisive remarks.”

O’Malley shared his views on Facebook and Twitter.

“To her credit, Alex called me tonight and apologized for her offensive comments about my neighborhood and my district. It took guts, and I truly appreciate her reaching out,” O’Malley wrote on Twitter, noting he accepted her apology. “Unfortunately, the trust has been broken irrevocably between many BPS families & members of the policy setting body. ... Lorna Rivera was right to step down. Alex Oliver-Dávila should too.”

The Globe reported on Monday the text message exchanges between Oliver-Dávila and Rivera, who resigned on Friday as their communications were about to become public. The two women were texting each other during a contentious School Committee meeting last October while the board was weighing a proposal to temporarily drop the entrance test requirement to the city’s exam schools.

The text messages were collected by the city at the request of the Globe last fall, which sought all text messages regarding school business that transpired during the meeting. But city officials in giving the Globe dozens of text messages last fall decided to keep secret the most controversial exchanges between Oliver-Dávila and Rivera.

“Best school committee meeting ever,” Oliver-Dávila texted Rivera. “I’m trying not to cry.”

“Wait until the white racists start yelling at us,” Rivera texted back. “Whatever. They’re delusional,” texted Oliver-Dávila. “I hate WR,” she texted Rivera again, in reference to West Roxbury.

“Sick of Westie whites,” Rivera replied. “Me too. I really feel like saying that,” Oliver-Dávila texted.

The text messages flew on the same night that former chairman Michael Loconto was caught on a hot mic mocking the Asian-sounding names of some public speakers. Loconto resigned hours later, and Oliver-Dávila became acting chair.

The board subsequently elected Oliver-Dávila as their new permanent chair, one day after the Globe published a story about the original batch of text messages it obtained under a public records request, although the city had redacted the exchange between Oliver-Dávila and Rivera. School Committee members that night, who were criticized by the public for texting during the meeting and not expressing outrage over Loconto’s comments, apologized for not standing up to racism.

“I hope to earn your trust as well as from the larger community,” Oliver-Dávila told the board at the time. “As the incoming chair of the School Committee, I’m charging us with learning from this painful incident and holding each other accountable, especially during difficult and uncomfortable moments.”

Jon Spillane, candidate for Boston City Councilor At-Large, also issued a press release calling on Oliver-Dávila to step down.

“Boston deserves public officials who strive to meet the highest standards,” he said. “As we navigate the future, competency, accountability, and transparency must be the priorities for positions of public trust. What has happened at the School Committee has been unacceptable, and Bostonians deserve a better sort of leadership.”

Mary Tamer, a city council candidate from West Roxbury and former School Committee member, also expressed concerns about the West Roxbury text messages between Oliver-Dávila and Rivera.

“Boston parents need to know that all School Committee members are committed to building bridges across every neighborhood in this city as well as building a district of high quality schools that provide all students with what they need and deserve to succeed,” Tamer said in a statement. “Families in all of Boston’s neighborhoods should be treated with empathy, respect, compassion, and kindness. Words matter and we must set an example for our children and demand the highest level of accountability for all of our public officials.”

Coppinger, a Democrat, said in an interview he believes the public trust is so fundamentally broken that the School Committee and its task force it created to devise permanent changes to exam school admission criteria should halt all work on the effort. The task force initially was expected to present its recommendations Wednesday night, but the task force canceled its meeting on Tuesday and the School Committee postponed its Wednesday night meeting until next week.

Rivera told the Globe on Monday she thinks the suppressed text messages were leaked as part of a “right-wing coordinated effort to derail [the] BPS exam school vote.”

