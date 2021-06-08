Woman struck and killed walking along Route 2; Northampton man charged

A 51-year-old Northampton man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a crash on Route 2 that killed a 45-year-old woman, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.
The woman, a Shelburne Falls resident, was walking along Route 2 “with a companion,” around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when she was struck and killed, said Laurie Loisel, a spokeswoman for Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.
The driver will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court Tuesday or Wednesday, the statement said.
State Police are investigating the crash, and the office of the chief medical examiner is working to determine the pedestrian’s cause of death, the statement said.
