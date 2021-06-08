Woman struck and killed walking along Route 2; Northampton man charged

A 51-year-old Northampton man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a crash on Route 2 that killed a 45-year-old woman, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

The woman, a Shelburne Falls resident, was walking along Route 2 “with a companion,” around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning when she was struck and killed, said Laurie Loisel, a spokeswoman for Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.