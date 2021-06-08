Biden halts bipartisan meetings on infrastructure bid

The president is walking away from talks with lead Republican negotiator Senator Shelley Moore Capito after the two spoke Tuesday. While Biden expressed gratitude to the West Virginia senator for her “good faith” efforts, he also shared his “disappointment” with the GOP senators’ latest offer, said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

WASHINGTON — President Biden ended talks with a group of Republican senators on a big infrastructure package on Tuesday and started reaching out to senators from both parties as he strives to build bipartisan compromise while laying the groundwork for a potential Democrats-only approach on his top legislative priority.

“The President is committed to moving his economic legislation through Congress this summer, and is pursuing multiple paths to get this done,” Psaki said in a statement.

The breakdown comes as the two sides failed to broker the divide over the scope of the president’s sweeping infrastructure investment and how to pay for it.

The Republican senators offered a $928 billion proposal, which included about $330 billion in new spending — but not as much as Biden’s $1.7 trillion investment proposal for rebuilding the nation’s roads, bridges, highways, and other infrastructure, including Veterans Affairs hospitals and care centers.

Biden has proposed raising the corporate tax rate, from 21 percent to 28 percent, and rejected the GOP senators’ suggestion of tapping unspent COVID-19 money to fund the new infrastructure spending.

In a statement, Capito said she was disappointed Biden ended the talks.

“While I appreciate President Biden’s willingness to devote so much time and effort to these negotiations, he ultimately chose not to accept the very robust and targeted infrastructure package, and instead, end our discussions,’' she said. “However, this does not mean bipartisanship isn’t feasible.”

Associated Press

Texas Democrats plan voter program

The Texas Democratic Party and a coalition of allied progressive groups are set to announce a major voter program Tuesday, pledging to focus on registration in racially diverse communities at a time when the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature is vowing to pass a host of voting restrictions, many of which would disproportionately affect communities of color.

The plan, which aims to register at least 1 million Democrats out of the state’s 3 million unregistered eligible voters, will be a combination of old-school field operations, mail outreach, digital ads, and door-to-door canvassing.

It comes after Texas Democrats successfully blocked the state’s expansive voting bill in a dramatic late-night walkout. But Republicans in the state, led by Governor Greg Abbott, have pledged to return in a special session and pass a similar voting bill.

Such Republican efforts have “increased the need for this work,” said Luke Warford, the chief strategy officer for the Texas Democratic Party. The voter registration effort, he continued, “is certainly a way to combat voter suppression, and we need to combat voter suppression in other ways too, like the federal government to pass the For the People Act.’'

The voter registration effort comes as Democrats across the country are struggling to stymie the Republican-led push to enact new voting restrictions through state legislatures that the GOP controls. As of May 14, lawmakers had passed 22 new laws in 14 states to make the process of voting more difficult, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, a research institute.

While Democrats nationwide are still hopeful that lawsuits against individual new voting laws will be successful, and that Congress will eventually pass one of the party’s big federal election bills — the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act — major voter registration campaigns could be another tool in Democrats’ arsenal to counteract voting restrictions.

Gilberto Hinojosa, the chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, said that the program would most likely cost $13 million to $14 million this year, making it the single biggest investment in voter registration by the state party in its history. And the party is embarking on the effort in an off-year for national elections, an often sleepy time with a disengaged electorate and a recharging political base.

The effort follows the blueprint laid out by Stacey Abrams in Georgia, with Texas Democrats aiming to cover every corner of the state to find voters to register.

“We got clobbered in the rural areas and in West Texas,” Hinojosa said. “So we’ve got a lot of work to do, but we think we can do it. Because the payoff for the Democratic Party nationally is great. If you’re able to take back the State Legislature, put yourself in the position of winning the next U.S. Senate race and also the governor’s mansion, then Texas is well on its way to becoming the battleground state that everybody wants it to be.”

New York Times

GOP leaders oppose Nevada as first primary state

LAS VEGAS — Republicans in the four early presidential nominating states on Tuesday jointly opposed a Democratic push in Nevada to make the Western state the first to hold a primary.

GOP chairs Jeff Kaufmann of Iowa, Stephen Stepanek of New Hampshire, Michael McDonald of Nevada, and Drew McKissick of South Carolina said in a statement they want to preserve the historic schedule, which has led off with Iowa’s caucus followed by New Hampshire’s primary.

“As the GOP leaders of the four carve-out states, we want to make clear that we stand together in protecting the presidential nominating schedule as it has existed for many years,’' the Republicans said in the statement. “Our alliance is strong and we will continue to work together to preserve this historic process.”

The move comes as a bill that would push Nevada up from from the third-in-line caucus state to the first-in-the-nation primary sits on Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak’s desk.

Sisolak has not said if he will sign the bill but is supportive of the effort.

Associated Press



