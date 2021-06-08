100 confirmed cases, 2 deaths, and 29,351 vaccinations. See today’s COVID-19 data from Mass.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 86.9 percent of the 9,368,570 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Monday, when 19,641 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 29,351 to 8,144,935, state officials reported Tuesday.

The total shots administered included 4,273,784 first shots and 3,612,120 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 259,031 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 3,871,151.

The department, in a separate report, reported 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 662,343. The department also reported two new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,554.

The DPH said 3,805 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 173 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 22,264 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 23.2 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 2,836 people, bringing that total to 1,356,057.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at .52 percent.

The state’s alarming second surge has been on the wane for weeks. Cases and other metrics have been generally heading downward. But public officials are concerned about a possible resurgence due to because of new coronavirus variants, and they’re asking people to continue taking precautions and to get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

