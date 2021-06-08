Think twice before bumping Walsh from the Cabinet

As criticism of former Boston mayor Marty Walsh has mounted over the fiasco surrounding the appointment of now-fired Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White, it is incumbent upon everyone to recall that Walsh is the first former labor union member to serve as secretary of labor since Gerald Ford appointed William Usery Jr., in 1976. To have him leading the Department of Labor after the travesties committed by many of his corporate predecessors is something to value, not hastily endanger.

Michael Blim

Boston