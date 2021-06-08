We need to think broadly to defend against ransomware cyberattacks

Re “Critical industries at risk but no easy fix” (Business, June 7): In his comprehensive coverage of ransomware attacks against American companies and infrastructure, Hiawatha Bray reports that industry analysts suggest that “the United States must deploy a complex array of legal, technical, and even diplomatic tools to crack down on the ransomware gangs.” Similarly, a former deputy assistant US attorney general “calls for more aggressive prosecution of cyber criminals.”

These proposals suggest that we can address ransomware and other cyber threats through legal and financial means and implied “technical” countermeasures. More likely, this approach will lead to a never-ending cyber arms race.