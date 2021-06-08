What’s in a name?

I must take issue with Kimberley Atkins Stohr’s premise in her June 4 column (“Taking my husband’s name is a feminist act,” Opinion). While her decision to take her husband’s name is one that she is free to make thanks to feminism over the past decades, it is not a “feminist act.” She states that doing so “reflects (her) new life perfectly.” I believe that it would have been a sign of equality between man and woman had both she and her husband taken both last names. She has become an in-law and aunt but her husband hasn’t changed anything about his family status? Sounds good old chauvinistic to me.

Christine V. Paige