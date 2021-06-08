What’s in a name?

I must take issue with Kimberley Atkins Stohr’s premise in her June 4 column (“Taking my husband’s name is a feminist act,” Opinion). While her decision to take her husband’s name is one that she is free to make thanks to feminism over the past decades, it is not a “feminist act.” She states that doing so “reflects (her) new life perfectly.” I believe that it would have been a sign of equality between man and woman had both she and her husband taken both last names. She has become an in-law and aunt but her husband hasn’t changed anything about his family status? Sounds good old chauvinistic to me.
Christine V. Paige
South Grafton
I have always appreciated the perspective of Kimberly Atkins (now Kimberly Atkins Stohr) on life and politics, so her thoughtful and moving take on her name change was no exception. First, congratulations are in order. Second, what a beautiful photo of the adoring couple with their priceless smiles. And that dress . . . wow! Atkins Stohr can change her name any which way as long as she doesn’t change what she offers her readers: insight, sensitivity, and thought-provoking commentary.
Allen M. Spivack
Jamaica Plain