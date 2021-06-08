A young fan’s notes

Re “Act of one fan reflects poorly on Boston” (Sports, June 1): I went to Game 4 of the NBA playoff series between the Celtics and the Nets with my dad. It was the first Celtics game at near-full capacity, a memorable experience, to say the least. I was excited to watch Jayson Tatum follow up his 50-point performance with another incredible game, but I was also excited to watch the Nets’ Big 3 in person: Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Kevin Durant are three of the most prolific scorers in the game today, and I was super stoked to watch good basketball. Some in the crowd, however, had other ideas.
One Celtic fan chucked a water bottle at Irving and was ejected. He wasn’t just a bad apple contributing to Boston’s already damaged reputation as a city of hostile, disrespectful sports fans. Throughout the game, even in pregame shootarounds, Celtics fans booed and jeered Irving every time he touched the ball. Obscenity-spiked chants naming Irving rained down throughout the game and after each of his 39 points. It was embarrassing and angering to me that as a city we aren’t mature enough to treat a human being with respect, simply because he switched to a different basketball team. Naomi Osaka’s recent eye-opening remarks and Irving’s post-game comments remind us that athletes are human beings and that what we say impacts their mental health and well-being, just as it would any of us. We all have to be so much better to opposing athletes, as well as to one another.
Sarah Schwartz
Newton
The writer, 13, is a 7th-grader at Brown Middle School in Newton.