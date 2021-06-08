Aaron Rodgers not present as Packers open mandatory minicamp

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was held out of parts of practice because of tightness in his left hamstring. The No. 1 overall draft pick returned after getting some treatment on the field and threw two interceptions that were returned for touchdowns. Coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence is expected to be good to go for Thursday’s workout. The Jaguars will hold a three-day minicamp next week that will close out organized team activities. Training camp begins in late July. Lawrence is still recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder.

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t with the Packers for their first mandatory minicamp session Tuesday, the latest chapter in the standoff between the team and its MVP quarterback. Rodgers also hadn’t participated in the Packers’ voluntary organized team activities, which represented change from his usual offseason routine. The Packers have the option to fine Rodgers just over $93,000 if he misses all three minicamp sessions this week. Rodgers’s future with the team has been uncertain since ESPN reported in the hours leading up to this year’s draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to return to Green Bay. Rodgers was noncommittal about his future in an ESPN interview that aired May 24 but did discuss his frustrations with the organization.

Jim Fassel, ex-coach of Giants, dead at 71

Jim Fassel, whose bold guarantee of a playoff bid late in the 2000 season seemingly catapulted the New York Giants to a spot in the Super Bowl, has died. He was 71. The Giants said family friends informed them of his death. Son John Fassel, special teams coordinator of the Cowboys, confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times. He told the newspaper his father was taken to a Las Vegas hospital with chest pains and died while being treated Monday. Fassel, the 1997 NFL coach of the year, guided the Giants from 1997 to 2003, posting a 58-53-1 record. He was 2-3 in the postseason, including a 34-7 loss to the Ravens in the Super Bowl in February 2001.

Golf

Rickie Fowler fails to qualify for US Open

Rickie Fowler came up just short — one roll of the ball — in his last shot at avoiding sitting out another major when he failed to get through US Open qualifying at Columbus, Ohio. Fowler had five holes to play in the rain-delayed qualifier and he needed three birdies. From over the back of the 18th green, his chip was about a full turn short before peeling away to the right. That left him one shot out of the 5-for-4 playoff for the remaining spots to the US Open next week at Torrey Pines in San Diego. Chez Reavie and Erik van Rooyen led the way in Ohio, the largest of nine qualifiers across the country because of so many PGA Tour players in the field. Former major champions Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley and Jason Dufner were among those who joined Fowler at 5-under-par 139, one stroke short.

Miscellany

Legendary Arkansas track coach John McDonnell dead at 82

John McDonnell, the track and field coach who set a gold standard for excellence at Arkansas during his 36 years at the school, died. He was 82. He died Monday night, according to a family statement released by the university. A cause was not given. McDonnell’s men’s teams produced 40 NCAA championships at Arkansas. Under him, the Razorbacks were a perennial power in cross-country and indoor and outdoor track and field. His teams won six national triple crowns, 12 consecutive NCAA indoor titles from 1984-95 and 83 conference titles.