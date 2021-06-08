Acton-Boxborough boys’ lacrosse hangs on, hands top-ranked Lincoln-Sudbury first loss

Acton-Boxborough hung on for the 10-9 victory to hand L-S its first loss of the season and treat fans to yet another thrilling finish between the class of the DCL.

The top-ranked Warriors were looking to erase a four-goal deficit in the fourth quarter and potentially force overtime when Zach Lucchini beat his defender and sprinted towards the cage, but A-B sophomore Tyler Clayton got back into the play and poked the ball out of Lucchini’s stick before he could shoot, preserving a 10-9 lead with 90 seconds remaining.

The momentum swelled for host Lincoln-Sudbury as thunder rumbled in the distance during Tuesday’s boys’ lacrossse showdown against Dual County League rival Acton-Boxborough.

“I thought that was a great second effort play by Clayton,” said A-B senior captain Graham Brady, who netted three goals.

“He got back in the play and made a great effort. That was the story of today, second efforts and playing full speed 100 percent of the time.”

Brady broke a scoreless deadlock with :02 left in the first quarter and A-B (9-1) continued that momentum with three quick goals to open the second quarter. L-S (9-1) responded with five goals in a four-minute span to jockey ahead, but Ryan Cho (2 goals, assist) scored with five seconds left in the second quarter to create a 5-5 halftime tie.

In the third, A-B pulled away with four goals, capitalizing on a few L-S penalties. Trailing, 9-5, at the start of the fourth, the top-ranked Warriors scored three goals in transition to make it a 9-8 game and pushed the pace to the final whistle in a back-and-forth affair.

“We like to push the pace, but so can [L-S],” said A-B coach Pat Ammendolia. “We told [the players] that [L-S wasn’t] going away. We knew we had to stay in it, keep fighting, and that it would go down to the last second.”

These teams have played to plenty of close finishes with A-B beating L-S, 7-6, in overtime during the 2018 Division 1 North semifinals. A-B handed L-S its last home loss, 9-8, in May of 2019, and the rivalry moves to A-B Thursday for one more primer ahead of the state tournament.

While there is not an official DCL champion this year, Brady and his teammates couldn’t wait for another shot to test their mettle against L-S.

“We’ve been waiting for [this matchup] ever since last year got shut down,” said Brady. “This is our biggest rival. Every season, we have this one circled. We focus on the games prior, but this is the big one.”

Boys’ lacrosse

St. John’s Prep 10, Catholic Memorial 0 — With Luke Surette netting three goals, the second-ranked Eagles (10-1) balnked CM to earn a share of the Catholic Conference title with BC High. Tommy Sarni and Charlie Wilmot both scored twice for Prep, which has the No. 1 seed for the Catholic Conference tournament.

BC High 19, Malden Catholic 1 — Tim Rogers scored four goals and recorded three assists to lead the No. 4 Eagles (9-2) past the host Lancers in the Catholic Conference matchup.

Nauset 15, Martha’s Vineyard 11 — Andrew Berardi and Cooper McIntire scored five goals each as the Warriors (6-2) edged out the Vineyarders in a Cape & Islands matchup.

St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 10, Xaverian 9 — Senior Jacob Mrva netted the winner in overtime to lift the Pioneers (6-5) to the Catholic Conference win in Westwood.

Baseball

Mashpee 5, East Bridgewater 1 — With two outs and no runners on base, the Falcons (9-4) scored all five runs in the fourth inning to take the first-round win in the South Shore League Tournament. Will Baker ripped three hits and an RBI to help lead the offense, while Colton Colleran struck out five in a complete game effort.

St. Mary’s 5, Matignon 0 — Terence Moynihan had two hits and three RBIs to lead the host Spartans (12-5) to the Catholic Central Large victory.

Taunton 1, King Philip 0 — Colby DeCouta was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 11th to win it for the host Tigers (7-4) in the Hockomock League marathon. Conor Quinlan tossed nine shutout innings before Shawn Cali came in and pitched the last two innings to earn the win for Taunton.

Girls’ golf

Duxbury 225, Hingham 251 — Charlotte MacCallum (40) carded five pars for the Dragons (11-0) in the Patriot League win at Indian Pond Country Club.

Girls’ lacrosse

Barnstable 11, Falmouth 4 — Behind the efforts of Reagan Hicks (4 goals), Heather Hanson (3 goals), and Finley Crosby (2 goals), the visiting Red Hawks (9-1) powered past the Clippers to clinch the Cape & Islands League Atlantic Division title. The Red Hawks carried a slim 5-4 advantage heading into the final quarter but scored six unanswered goals to pull away.

St. John Paul II 11, Monomoy 9 — Ella Bartolomei (4 goals, 2 assists), Hadley Crosby (3 goals, 2 assists), Lucy Barker (2 goals, 1 assist), and Olivia Powers (2 goals) powered JPII (9-1) to the Cape & Islands Lighthouse title with the team’s ninth straight win.

Softball

Andover 5, Chelmsford 2 — Freshman Jackie Giordano struck out 12, allowing only four hits and no walks to lead the Golden Warriors (6-4) to the Merrimack Valley victory.

Bedford 15, Weston 0 — Kaylee Grace struckout 10 in five hitless innings and Ellie Mitchell crushed a grand slam for the unbeaten No. 19 Buccaneers (10-0) on their way to the Dual County League win.

Natick 10, Braintree 4 ― Senior Katherine Canty (8 strikeouts) notched her 101st strikeout of the season for the No. 11 Redhawks (13-1) in the first round of the Bay State Conference Tournament. Junior catcher Jess Brill walked, doubled, scored three runs, and stole two bases. Juniors Juliana Kiley (2 RBI, 2 runs) and Mia Hansen (3 RBIs) combined to drive in five runs for Natick.

Newton North 5, Milton 3 — Maya Tuzzolo hit a two-run walkoff home run to send the host Tigers (12-2) to the semifinals of the Bay State Conference Tournament.

Saugus 12, Salem 0 — Behind Cat Schena (2-for-3, double), Alexa Ferraro (2-for-2, 2 RBIs), and winning pitcher Leah Ventre (complete game, 4 strikeouts), the Sachems (8-2) cruised past the Witches in a Northeastern Conference game.

Boys’ tennis

Apponequet 5, Somerset Berkley 0 — Colin Belmore (6-3, 6-4), Nathan Belmore (6-1, 6-0), and Corey Swenson (6-3, 6-2) picked up points in singles, while the duos of Eldan Kendall/Tate Campeau (6-1,6-1) and Connor Swartz/Ethan Clark (6-2 7-6) handled doubles for the Lakers (5-1) in the South Coast win.

Fairhaven 4, Bourne 1 — Adam Powers (6-0, 6-0) and Coby Yin (6-0, 6-0) each secured key victories as the visiting Blue Devils (4-2) surged past the Canalmen in the South Coast Conference.

Girls’ tennis

Dartmouth 4, New Bedford 1 — Jaffa Heryudono recorded a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles and Bronte Massucco/Brooke Davis won 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles to lead the Indians (7-3) to the Southeast Conference semifinals victory.

Fairhaven 3, Bourne 2 — Kaydin Pinto (6-1, 6-4), Elizabeth DaCunha (6-3, 6-1), and Sabrina Zheng (6-3, 6-0) picked up points first, second, and third singles to secure the South Coast win for the Blue Devils (5-1)

Boys’ volleyball

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Westford 1 — Sebastian Frankel (62 assists, 2 kills), Chase Benson (17 kills), Jack Braverman (22 kills), and Ryan Maier (19 kills, 4 block-kills, 4 aces) led the seventh-ranked Warriors (8-4) to the Dual County League win in Sudbury.

Swimming & diving

At Tuesday’s MIAA Swimming & Diving Committee meeting, the board elected to proceed with sectional and state tournaments for the 2021-22 fall and winter seasons after this year’s state tournaments were cancelled because of COVID-19.

The committee said they hope to hold the tournament at MIT and Boston University, two traditional host sites for swimming tournaments.

Chairman Jim Davis, the AD at Belmont, also announced he will retire at the end of the school year after 19 years on the swimming & diving committee.

“I’ve been truly blessed to be able to work with some outstanding individuals,” said Davis. “Everyone here on the swim committee is a special family. To me it’s all about relationships and this has been a relationship that I truly treasure.”

Adam Doucette, Andrew Lin, and Steven Sousa contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.