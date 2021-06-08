Astros jump on Red Sox early, cruise to win

The homer was the precursor to a 7-1 Red Sox loss, their fourth in five games to the Astros in a little more than a week.

Boos rained down on the shortstop from the crowd, a response to the Astros’ 2017 sign-stealing scandal. After a 2020 season with no fans, this was the Fenway crowd’s first chance to give Correa and his club an earful. The hand to his ear was Correa’s reply: He didn’t care.

Carlos Correa put his hand to his ear following his first-inning homer off Martín Pérez Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Astros pummeled Pérez. He lasted just two innings, marking his shortest start of the season, and surrendered six runs (all earned) on six hits. This came after Pérez carved up the Astros in his previous outing (7⅔ scoreless innings).

In the second inning, Martín Maldonado’s single scored two runs. Then a double by Correa, to the chants of “You’re a cheater” from the Fenway fans, plated another. Five of Pérez’s six runs allowed came in the second.

Meanwhile, the Sox knew they would have their hands full with Astros lefthander Framber Valdez. Much like Pérez, Valdez was dominant when the teams met last week, going seven innings, striking out 10, and just one run.

“He pitched deep into the game,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday afternoon. “Good two-seamer, changeup, good breaking ball. Houston does a good job pitching. They have their thoughts, they have their game plan, they execute. And that’s why they are one of the best pitching staffs in the big leagues. The fact that we’re going to face him right away, we’ll see what happens.”

Valdez was equally impressive in this one, and the Sox, again, didn’t have an answer. Valdez went 7⅓ innings, struck out eight, and allowed just one run, on a Hunter Renfroe RBI ground out in the fourth.

In the first three games of last week’s four-game set against the Astros — all three Red Sox losses — the Sox were just 17 for 98 (.173). Boston scored just four runs and struck out 32 times.

The Sox responded in their next five games, all wins, batting .269/.328/.446 with five homers. But the cold bats returned Tuesday. The Sox tallied just six hits, struck out 12 times, and were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

