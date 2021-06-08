Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy fined $25,000 for criticizing officials after Game 5 loss to Islanders

“This is my take,” Cassidy said Monday night when asked directly about the officiating after the loss.

The NHL fined him $25,000 Tuesday for “public comments critical of officiating.” The money goes to the NHL Foundation.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy tore into what he saw as subpar officiating after Game 5 of the second-round series against the Islanders, and he will pay the price.

“We’re playing a team that has very respected management and coaching staff, they’ve won a Stanley Cup. I think they sell a narrative over there that they’re more like the New York Saints, not the New York Islanders, that they play hard and they play the right way. I feel we’re the same way and the exact calls that get called on us don’t get called on them. And I don’t know why.”

Even when trying to be complimentary of the officials, Cassidy continued to voice his displeasure.

“These are very good officials,” he said. “They’re at this point in the season for a reason. You’ve got continuous high sticks every game. Exact same high sticks. Bergy [Patrice Bergeron] with [Brock] Nelson behind the net. One that comes up on [Craig] Smith; [Brad Marchand] was called for that in Game 1. I could go on and on.”

The Bruins are not practicing Tuesday. Cassidy was scheduled to speak to reporters via Zoom at approximately 12:30 p.m.

