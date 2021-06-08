EMass girls’ softball: Lowell’s Giana LaCedra headlines Players of the Week

Giana LaCedra, Lowell — Following her career-high 23-strikeout performance in a 13-inning win over Central Catholic — in which knocked in the winning run — the junior ace fired a 20-strikeout no-hitter in a 3-0 Merrimack Valley Conference win against Methuen. It was her second no-no of the season.

Nicole Baker, Stoughton — Helping the Black Knights rattle off three wins, the senior combined for 18 strikeouts in two Hockomock wins over Sharon and had a two-run triple in the first game. In a win over Oliver Ames, she was 4-for-4 from the plate with a double and three RBIs.

Cassidy Machado, Middleborough — The No. 1 starter for the second-ranked Sachems had back-to-back games with 10 strikeouts and drove in four runs in a 3-for-4 performance against New Bedford.

Advertisement

Audrey Powers Wilmington — The sophomore helped the No. 15 Wildcats earn a share of the Middlesex League Freedom Division crown by striking out nine in five hitless innings in their first game against Stoneham and then a 10-strikeout shutout to go along with a triple and three RBIs in the second game against the Spartans, a 13-0 win.

Kelsey White, Taunton — Against Milford, the Villanova-bound senior hurled an 11-strikeout perfect game from the circle and drove in five runs with two homers from the plate and then fanned 13 in a two-hitter against No. 10 King Philip.







