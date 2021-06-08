Game 61: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will take a five-game winning streak into their three-game series with the Astros.

Houston is the last team to beat the Sox, taking the first three games of the series at Minute Maid Park last week before the Red Sox won the finale. Martín Pérez pitched 7 ⅔ scoreless innings as the Sox avoided a sweep at Houston on June 3. He allowed just six hits, struck out four, and walked one.

Pérez will be on the mound for the Sox tonight at Fenway Park.