Game 61: Astros at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Red Sox will take a five-game winning streak into their three-game series with the Astros.
Houston is the last team to beat the Sox, taking the first three games of the series at Minute Maid Park last week before the Red Sox won the finale. Martín Pérez pitched 7 ⅔ scoreless innings as the Sox avoided a sweep at Houston on June 3. He allowed just six hits, struck out four, and walked one.
Pérez will be on the mound for the Sox tonight at Fenway Park.
Lineups
ASTROS (33-26): TBA
Pitching: LHP Framber Valdez (1-0, 1.64 ERA)
RED SOX (37-23): TBA
Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (4-2, 3.09 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Astros vs. Pérez: Altuve 13-42, Alvarez 0-3, Bregman 3-17, Correa 5-20, Díaz 3-11, Gurriel 6-12, Jones 0-3, Maldonado 8-14, McCormick 1-3, Straw 0-3, Stubbs 1-3.
Red Sox vs. Valdez: Arroyo 2-3, Bogaerts 1-3, Dalbec 0-3, Devers 2-4, Gonzalez 0-0, Hernández 2-8, Martinez 1-3, Renfroe 0-2, Santana 0-1, Verdugo 0-3, Vázquez 0-4.
Stat of the day: Pérez is 4-1 with a 1.98 ERA in his past seven starts.
Notes: This is the 15th time in franchise history that the Red Sox have won as many as 37 of their first 60 games. In three of the last four instances, they reached the World Series, winning it in each of the last two (1986, 2002, ’07, ’18) ... In 19 games beginning May 15, Alex Verdugo is batting .333 with a .965 OPS (22-for-66, 11 runs, four doubles, four home runs, 10 RBI, and six walks) ... Pérez is 8-4 with a 2.46 ERA in 13 career starts against the Astros … Valdez held the Sox to one run and struck out 10 in seven innings in his second start of the season June 2. He is 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA in three games (one start) against the Red Sox.
