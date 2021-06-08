Mets’ Jeff McNeil expected to start rehab assignment by Sunday

Rojas also said outfielder Michael Conforto (right hamstring strain) is probably a couple weeks from starting his rehab assignment, but he’s been able to hit and do defensive work. Outfielder Albert Almora (bruised left shoulder) was set to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday night, and infielder Luis Guillorme (right oblique strain) could be activated for the weekend.

McNeil hasn’t played since May 16 because of a strained left hamstring. He’s hitting .242 with three home runs and eight RBIs on the season, but he batted over .300 each of his first three years in the big leagues, and the injury-plagued Mets could certainly use him back.

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas said Tuesday that he expects infielder Jeff McNeil to begin a rehab assignment by the end of the weekend.

Advertisement

McNeil was expected to be out until late June, but Rojas said he’s responded well to treatment and has been able to take grounders, run, and swing the bat.

Despite their injuries, the Mets entered Tuesday night’s game at Baltimore with a 3 1/2-game lead in the NL East.

Nats put pitcher Voth on injured list with fractured nose after hit by pitch

Nats put pitcher Austin Voth on injured list with fractured nose after hit by pitch

The Washington Nationals put pitcher Austin Voth on the 10-day injured list with a fractured nose.

Voth was sent to a Philadelphia hospital Sunday to get his nose reset after it was broken when he was hit by a pitch while squaring around to bunt against Philadelphia’s Vince Velasquez. He exited with a towel covering a gash across his nose after the ball deflected off the bill of his batting helmet.

Washington manager Dave Martinez said Voth’s nose was broken in a few places and his left eye is pretty much swollen shut.

“Now it’s just about getting him healed up,” Martinez said. “He said he feels fine. We’ve got to the swelling down. He’s going to be out for some time until we get the eye back open and we’ll go from there. He wanted to thank everybody for their concerns.”

Advertisement

Martinez said Phillies manager Joe Girardi called Tuesday to check on Voth.

“I felt that was pretty awesome,” Martinez said.

The right-handed Voth is 2–0 with a 2.73 ERA in 19 games, including one start.

Right-hander Ryne Harper was recalled from Triple-A Rochester as the Nationals started a two-game series at Tampa Bay.

Harper is making his third stint with Washington this season, making two relief appearances.