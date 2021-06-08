Red Sox did their part in helping US qualify for the Olympics in baseball

“They were incredible in every aspect,” Fenster said. “You look at their numbers, they did something to help us win every game. And a lot of times, whatever kind of scoring rallies we had, they were often right in the middle of it.

Duran hit .368/.400/.526 with three runs and three RBIs in 19 at-bats; Casas hit .400/.471/.533 in 15 at-bats. Darren Fenster , the Red Sox minor league outfield and baserunning coach, served as the third base coach for Team USA and got a first-hand look at the impact his players brought to the field.

Team USA punched its ticket to this summer’s Olympics with a 4-2 victory against Venezuela Saturday. Red Sox prospects Triston Casas and Jarren Duran each played a key role in the club’s success at the qualifying tournament in Florida.

“What was really cool to see was how these guys completely immersed themselves into the team. And not just them. The entire team jelled in a way that I’ve never really experienced before. The fact that we were shooting for something pretty special was kind of the root cause of that.”

For Fenster, this experience was a long time coming. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed everything in 2020, so he had to wait an additional year for this opportunity.

Ben Crockett, the Red Sox senior vice president of player development, initially gave Fenster the OK to serve on US manager Mike Scioscia’s staff when Crockett held the title of VP of player development. But when Crockett was promoted to his current position this year, Brian Abraham, who now serves as director of player development, was the one who granted Fenster permission.

“It was honestly probably the most fun I’ve ever had with a team as a coach, only because it was such a completely different environment than anything that I’ve ever been around,” said Fenster, alluding to the mix of young prospects and former big league veterans like Todd Frazier on the roster.

“The fact that the [Red Sox] and the rest of the front office recognized the opportunity, they allowed me to do this in the middle of the season, I’m incredibly grateful for that.”

Fenster will maintain his role as third base coach this summer in Tokyo. Leading up to the Olympics, Team USA will hold a minicamp in Cary, N.C., roughly a week before the Games.

As for Duran and Casas, the Sox haven’t had any discussions about their status for the Olympics. The Red Sox aside, making the Olympic roster is a steeper hill to climb. More big league players might become available if they are released.

Still, Duran and Casas more than held their own in the qualifying.

“I just know both of those guys took so much pride to wear ‘USA’ across their chest, to compete for their country, and to be with [their teammates],” Fenster said.

Groome settles down

Jay Groome started the season a bit rocky in High A Greenville, allowing 12 earned runs in his first three starts (7⅓ innings). The lefthander said it came down to not executing his pitches.

“I feel like my first two starts out of the gate was just me just trying to do a little bit too much,” Groome said. “Just not being myself. After the second outing, I kind of just said to myself, ‘OK something’s got to change, because you weren’t throwing like this in spring training.’ ”

Tommy John surgery claimed much of 2018-19 for Groome. Then the pandemic happened, resulting in another lost year. Frustration certainly mounted, but he couldn’t sulk.

“Obviously 2020 was supposed to be a big year for me,” Groome said. “It was my first year back healthy. I just told myself I wanted to make sure that if I got the call to go to spring training 2.0 or the alternate site that I was ready, and that’s what I did. I got a whole gym set up in my garage during the quarantine.”

Jay Groome feels as though he's in a good place on the mound now. Bill Parmeter/Red Sox

Groome did, in fact, get that call to the alternate site last year. Yet there is no substitute for real competition against opponents that aren’t your teammates.

Naturally, this season there would be a progression and some bumps in the road. But in his last three starts, Groome has been dominant. In 13⅔ innings, he has racked up 19 strikeouts and held opponents to a .133 batting average.

“I kind of just buckled down and said, ‘Hey man, no matter where I am, just attack the zone with my stuff because I know I have good stuff,’ ” he said.

“It’s just nice, being able to go out there every five days and just being able to compete. I mean, that’s the biggest thing that I was missing in the last four years.”

Julian McWilliams