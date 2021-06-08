Tyler Toffoli scores in overtime as Canadiens complete sweep of Jets

Erik Gustafsson and Artturi Lehkonen scored in regulation for Montreal, which has won seven straight playoff games since trailing Toronto 3-1 in the opening round. Toffoli, who scored 28 times in the regular season, also had an assist.

Toffoli took a cross-crease pass from Cole Caufield and beat Connor Hellebuyck with a one-timer for the winner and his fourth goal of the postseason.

Tyler Toffoli scored at 1:39 of overtime, lifting the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-2 victory at home over the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night and a four-game sweep of their second-round playoff series.

Carey Price made 14 saves for the North Division’s No. 4 seed in front of another boisterous crowd of 2,500 fans at the Bell Centre.

Montreal's Carey Price made 14 saves for the Canadiens. Paul Chiasson/Associated Press

The 16th and final team to qualify for the playoffs after winning just one of their final nine regular-season games in regulation, the Canadiens are the first club to make the semifinals of the Stanley Cup tournament this year.

Montreal awaits the winner of the Colorado-Vegas series, which is tied 2-2. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Denver.

The Canadiens improved to 34-0 all-time when leading a series 3-0, and added to their NHL record with the franchise’s 23rd sweep.

Rookie defenseman Logan Stanley had two goals for Winnipeg, which was coming of a sweep of its own in the first round against Edmonton. The Jets were without No. 1 center Mark Scheifele after he was suspended four games for charging Montreal forward Jake Evans in the series opener.

Hellebuyck stopped 39 shots.

Montreal opened the scoring on the power play at 8:01 of the first period on Gustafsson’s first career playoff goal, and first with the Canadiens since being acquired from Philadelphia before the trade deadline. After Winnipeg’s Nate Thompson failed to get the puck out of his own zone, the Canadiens worked it back to Gustafsson, who pump-faked a one-timer before changing the angle and firing through a screen on Hellebuyck.

Montreal made it 2-0 with 51 seconds left in the period when Lehkonen won a battle for positioning in front — something Winnipeg was unable to do at either end of the ice throughout the series — and tipped Brett Kulak’s point shot for his second goal in as many games.

Stanley cut the Jets’ deficit to 2-1 when he took a pass and moved down to the left circle before wiring a shot upstairs on Price’s short side just 1:40 into the second.

Stanley, who had only one NHL goal before Monday, tied it at 2 at 5:29 moments after Hellebuyck made a nice save on Brendan Gallagher when he took a pass from Kyle Connor after coming off the bench and beat Price upstairs on a one-timer.

Golden Knights have Avalanche on their heels

The speedy Colorado Avalanche are suddenly the ones doing all the chasing.

Jonathan Marchessault and his Game 4 hat trick is a big reason why Vegas has Colorado on the ropes. John Locher/Associated Press

Vegas had Colorado in defense mode as the Golden Knights tied their playoff series at two games apiece by taking both games at home. Game 5 is Tuesday in Denver.

That’s usually a method of operation reserved for Nathan MacKinnon and his Colorado teammates. But lately they just can’t get up to top speed on the physical and control-the-pace Golden Knights, who’ve made life difficult in the neutral zone to seize momentum in this best-of-seven second-round series.

In Game 4 Sunday night, Jonathan Marchessault had his fourth career hat trick — his first in the postseason — to lead Vegas to a 5-1 victory over the Avalanche.

Two days after his tying goal sparked a come-from-behind win in Game 3, Marchessault got his third three-goal game with the Golden Knights. The eight-year veteran also had one while with Florida.

Max Pacioretty and Patrick Brown also scored for Vegas, while Marc-Andre Fleury made 17 saves for his 87th career playoff victory — one shy of tying Billy Smith and Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time list.

The game was played in front of an announced crowd of 18,081 — the largest to attend an NHL game this season.

Philipp Grubauer, who came in with a .941 playoff save percentage, stopped 30 shots for the Avalanche.

Game 5 is Tuesday night at Colorado, where the Avalanche have yet to lose a playoff game and were 24-4-2 during the regular season. The Golden Knights handed Colorado two of its six home losses this season.

Coming out of a grueling seven-game series against Minnesota, and opening the second round on just one day of rest, the Golden Knights were pummeled, 7-1, in the series-opener. They lost Game 2 in overtime, 3-2.

But Vegas has outscored Colorado, 9-4, since the start of the second period in Game 2, and outshot the Avalanche, 110-52, since the first period of the same game.

After Brandon Saad gave Colorado a 1-0 lead less than two minutes into the game, the Golden Knights dominated. Whether they were exiting the defensive zone and building steam in the neutral zone, keeping pressure on Grubauer, or neutralizing the Avalanche’s speedy top line, the Knights controlled the action for much of the night.

For the game, at 5-on-5, Vegas held a 26-17 edge on shot attempts, a 27-13 advantage with scoring chances, and a 17-5 lead with high-danger chances.

Can Mark Stone and his Vegas teammates deal Colorado a rare home playoff loss in Game 5? John Locher/Associated Press

Marchessault tied it at 1 after linemate Reilly Smith’s backhand caromed off the crossbar with what Grubauer thought was a goal as he appeared dejected and took his focus away from the action. William Karlsson threw the puck at the net and Marchessault was there for a redirect into a wide-open net.

On the first shift of the second period, Stone led a 3-on-2 rush from the defensive zone and as they crossed the red line, fed Pacioretty, who skated in and scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to the far side.

Later in the period, on a power play, Alex Pietrangelo drew all four Colorado skaters in his direction, leaving Marchessault wide open and with a perfect view of the net. Pietrangelo sent a soft pass to Marchessault, who blasted a one-timer past Grubauer, making it 3-1.

Marchessault completed the hat trick six minutes into the third period, when he took Smith’s cross-ice pass and buried it to give Vegas a commanding three-goal lead.

Niederreiter practices

Nino Niederreiter skated Monday and is a possibility to play for Carolina, which is on the brink of elimination, in Game 5 of the its second-round series at home against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night, according to reports. The forward practiced for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury at practice May 29 that sidelined him for the first four games of the series. The Hurricanes trail, 3-1, in the best-of-7 matchup. Forwards Warren Foegele (upper body) and Vincent Trocheck (lower body) did not practice, and Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said each will be a game-time decision … The Panthers and forward Anton Lundell, the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract. The 19-year-old had 16 goals and nine assists in 26 games this season with HIFK in Finland’s top professional league, and led Finland to a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Championship with four goals and three assists in 10 games.