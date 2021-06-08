London police officer pleads guilty to rape and kidnap of Sarah Everard

Couzens, who largely patrolled diplomatic premises, did not enter a plea in response to being charged with her murder, pending medical reports, although his lawyer, Jim Sturman, said he admitted responsibility for Everard’s death.

The officer, Wayne Couzens, 48, made the pleas Tuesday via video link in a London court, according to the court.

LONDON — A police officer has pleaded guilty to the rape and kidnapping of Sarah Everard, the British woman whose killing in March touched off a national reckoning over male violence against women.

His admission, after police said last week that Everard had died from compression of the neck, according to a post-mortem examination, prompted renewed anguish about Everard’s death, as well as conversations about women’s safety.

The disappearance of Everard, a 33-year-old marketing executive, while walking home from a friend’s house in South London in March brought attention to a pervasive long-standing issue of violence against women in public and at home. Women in Britain shared testimonies online of assault and harassment and the lengths to which they went to protect themselves.

Anger at the police crystallized after officers discovered Everard’s body in a woodland and arrested Couzens. It then escalated after officers forcefully arrested young women at a vigil for Everard that had been banned because of coronavirus restrictions.

Many felt that the police’s tactics were inappropriate, and protests sprang up in cities across Britain against a policing bill that would have given authorities more control over dispersing protests.

An independent government review published in late March found that officers at the vigil did not “act inappropriately or in a heavy-handed manner,” although the event’s organizers maintained that the review did not exonerate the police and that officers had acted dismissively toward them.

“Today’s news is horrifying and upsetting,” Reclaim These Streets, the organization that planned the vigil for Everard, said on Twitter. “She was just walking home. This is the worst reminder that women still aren’t safe in public spaces, even from those tasked with protecting us.”