The Boston Lit Crawl pops up in Central Square

Start your evening early at 5:45 p.m. at Starlight Square with The Poetry of Science –– a collaboration between local scientists of color and poets of color who create poems inspired by science. The Poetry of Science will also perform at 6:45 and 7:45 p.m. at the outdoor venue.

Blending poetry, food, science, culture, and literature, there are 15 separate events to choose from, scattered across three time slots.

Co-presented by the Boston Book Festival and the Litquake Foundation, the Boston Lit Crawl is heading to Central Square Thursday, June 10, for a night of bookish festivities and fun.

Spend time at the Starlight Square mainstage, where the New England chapter of Mystery Writers of America will be improving a brand new mystery with suggestions from the audience.

Then head over to 84 Bishop Allen Drive, to get your very own custom poem created on the spot by local poets Cassandra de Alba and Julia Story. You pick the subject matter and they’ll craft a poem for you, which they’ll type out on a Hermes typewriter and read aloud before sending it home with you.

At the COVEN literary trivia wheel, test your knowledge of anything and everything between the covers, with a chance to win prizes like buttons, postcards, and quote prints.

You can round out the night by stopping back at the mainstage for Silence, Madness, Secrets, and Apologies: A Night with Tell-All, a literary series featuring four debut authors, hosted by actress and memoirist Alicia Googins.

Paid events at local restaurants Dial, Area Four, and Naco Taco will provide snacks as part of your $15 purchase (drinks sold separately).

Preregistration is required for all of the events, including the free drop-ins. Plan your night with the schedule builder on bostonbookfest.org.

