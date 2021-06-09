Guests line up to give ‘Conan’ a two-week sendoff

Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show, TBS’s “Conan,” is leaving the air on June 24, so the comic can focus on a weekly variety show he’s making for HBO Max. He has announced the guest list for his final two weeks, which looks like fun.

That last episode will be an hour, as opposed to the show’s usual half-hour length, and it will start at 10 p.m., an hour before its usual start time. Along with Black, it will feature a few surprise guests. Those two weeks of farewell will also include a live studio audience, the first in over a year.

