TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Guests line up to give ‘Conan’ a two-week sendoff

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated June 9, 2021, 1 hour ago
Jack Black (pictured in 2019) and some surprise guests will join Conan O'Brien on the final installment of "Conan" June 24.
Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show, TBS’s “Conan,” is leaving the air on June 24, so the comic can focus on a weekly variety show he’s making for HBO Max. He has announced the guest list for his final two weeks, which looks like fun.

Monday, June 14, Patton Oswalt; Tuesday, June 15, Martin Short; Wednesday, June 16, JB Smoove; Thursday, June 17, Mila Kunis; Monday, June 21, Bill Hader; Tuesday, June 22, to be announced; Wednesday, June 23, Dana Carvey; Thursday, June 24, Jack Black.

That last episode will be an hour, as opposed to the show’s usual half-hour length, and it will start at 10 p.m., an hour before its usual start time. Along with Black, it will feature a few surprise guests. Those two weeks of farewell will also include a live studio audience, the first in over a year.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

