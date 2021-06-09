Guests line up to give ‘Conan’ a two-week sendoff

Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show, TBS’s “Conan,” is leaving the air on June 24, so the comic can focus on a weekly variety show he’s making for HBO Max. He has announced the guest list for his final two weeks, which looks like fun.
Monday, June 14, Patton Oswalt; Tuesday, June 15, Martin Short; Wednesday, June 16, JB Smoove; Thursday, June 17, Mila Kunis; Monday, June 21, Bill Hader; Tuesday, June 22, to be announced; Wednesday, June 23, Dana Carvey; Thursday, June 24, Jack Black.
That last episode will be an hour, as opposed to the show’s usual half-hour length, and it will start at 10 p.m., an hour before its usual start time. Along with Black, it will feature a few surprise guests. Those two weeks of farewell will also include a live studio audience, the first in over a year.
