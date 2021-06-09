fb-pixel Skip to main content
Photos: Murals overlook the streets of Lynn

Updated June 9, 2021, 1 hour ago
A mural by artists Yu-Baba and Key Detail dominates Silsbee Street in Lynn.
A mural by artists Yu-Baba and Key Detail dominates Silsbee Street in Lynn.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The On the Street series looks at the past, present, and future of neighborhoods in Greater Boston.

Umbrellas shelter the outdoor dining patio of the Eclipse Lounge and Grill while framing the Beyond Walls mural by SMUG, aka Sam Bates, in downtown Lynn.
Umbrellas shelter the outdoor dining patio of the Eclipse Lounge and Grill while framing the Beyond Walls mural by SMUG, aka Sam Bates, in downtown Lynn. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A swimmer cools off in the Beyond Walls mural by Kilia Llano in downtown Lynn.
A swimmer cools off in the Beyond Walls mural by Kilia Llano in downtown Lynn.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A building on Washington Street in Lynn is graced with a mural by Dominican artist Evaristo Angurriae.
A building on Washington Street in Lynn is graced with a mural by Dominican artist Evaristo Angurriae.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A detail of a mural by Angurria, visible from the MBTA commuter rail platform.
A detail of a mural by Angurria, visible from the MBTA commuter rail platform.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
People passed a Beyond Walls mural by Eric Skotnes in downtown Lynn.
People passed a Beyond Walls mural by Eric Skotnes in downtown Lynn.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A cyclist passed a mural in Central Square by Hiero Veiga.
A cyclist passed a mural in Central Square by Hiero Veiga.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
An MBTA commuter rail train departed Lynn Station between two Beyond Walls murals.
An MBTA commuter rail train departed Lynn Station between two Beyond Walls murals.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
The MBTA commuter rail overpass framed the mural “The Stories of Lynn” by David Fichter, Yetti Frenkel, and Joshua Winer in Central Square.
The MBTA commuter rail overpass framed the mural “The Stories of Lynn” by David Fichter, Yetti Frenkel, and Joshua Winer in Central Square. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A woman passes the sculptural mural by Artur Bordalo, aka Bordalo II, in downtown Lynn.
A woman passes the sculptural mural by Artur Bordalo, aka Bordalo II, in downtown Lynn. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Beyond Walls murals adorned buildings in downtown Lynn. At right, mural by Eric Skotnes, and at left, mural by SIPROS, aka Wellington Naberezny, who is famous for his “Big Ears” characters.
Beyond Walls murals adorned buildings in downtown Lynn. At right, mural by Eric Skotnes, and at left, mural by SIPROS, aka Wellington Naberezny, who is famous for his “Big Ears” characters.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Pausing for conversation on Exchange Street downtown, friends John Lynch, Rachel Miller, owner of Nightshade Noodle Bar, and Tony Rosenfeld, co-owner of One Mighty Mill, are framed by barriers festively painted for street dining.
Pausing for conversation on Exchange Street downtown, friends John Lynch, Rachel Miller, owner of Nightshade Noodle Bar, and Tony Rosenfeld, co-owner of One Mighty Mill, are framed by barriers festively painted for street dining.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
Pedestrians passed under the MBTA commuter rail tracks on Silsbee Street, where few public surfaces are without a colorful work of art.
Pedestrians passed under the MBTA commuter rail tracks on Silsbee Street, where few public surfaces are without a colorful work of art.Lane Turner/Globe Staff
An MBTA commuter rail train pulled out of Lynn station in front of the mural “The Stories of Lynn” by David Fichter, Yetti Frenkel, and Joshua Winer.
An MBTA commuter rail train pulled out of Lynn station in front of the mural “The Stories of Lynn” by David Fichter, Yetti Frenkel, and Joshua Winer. Lane Turner/Globe Staff
A building near the MBTA commuter rail wore a mural by Wasp Elder.
A building near the MBTA commuter rail wore a mural by Wasp Elder.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Read more about Lynn and explore the full On the Street series.