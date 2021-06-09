Photos: Murals overlook the streets of Lynn

The On the Street series looks at the past, present, and future of neighborhoods in Greater Boston. SUPPORTED BY Umbrellas shelter the outdoor dining patio of the Eclipse Lounge and Grill while framing the Beyond Walls mural by SMUG, aka Sam Bates, in downtown Lynn. Lane Turner/Globe StaffA swimmer cools off in the Beyond Walls mural by Kilia Llano in downtown Lynn.Lane Turner/Globe StaffA building on Washington Street in Lynn is graced with a mural by Dominican artist Evaristo Angurriae.Lane Turner/Globe StaffA detail of a mural by Angurria, visible from the MBTA commuter rail platform.Lane Turner/Globe StaffPeople passed a Beyond Walls mural by Eric Skotnes in downtown Lynn.Lane Turner/Globe StaffA cyclist passed a mural in Central Square by Hiero Veiga.Lane Turner/Globe StaffAn MBTA commuter rail train departed Lynn Station between two Beyond Walls murals.Lane Turner/Globe StaffThe MBTA commuter rail overpass framed the mural “The Stories of Lynn” by David Fichter, Yetti Frenkel, and Joshua Winer in Central Square. Lane Turner/Globe StaffA woman passes the sculptural mural by Artur Bordalo, aka Bordalo II, in downtown Lynn. Lane Turner/Globe StaffBeyond Walls murals adorned buildings in downtown Lynn. At right, mural by Eric Skotnes, and at left, mural by SIPROS, aka Wellington Naberezny, who is famous for his “Big Ears” characters.Lane Turner/Globe StaffPausing for conversation on Exchange Street downtown, friends John Lynch, Rachel Miller, owner of Nightshade Noodle Bar, and Tony Rosenfeld, co-owner of One Mighty Mill, are framed by barriers festively painted for street dining.Lane Turner/Globe StaffPedestrians passed under the MBTA commuter rail tracks on Silsbee Street, where few public surfaces are without a colorful work of art.Lane Turner/Globe StaffAn MBTA commuter rail train pulled out of Lynn station in front of the mural “The Stories of Lynn” by David Fichter, Yetti Frenkel, and Joshua Winer. Lane Turner/Globe StaffA building near the MBTA commuter rail wore a mural by Wasp Elder.Lane Turner/Globe StaffRead more about Lynn and explore the full On the Street series.