A White Mountain package, a Block Island makeover, and a travel high chair

The legendary steep climb up the Mt. Washington Auto Road in New Hampshire offers road-trippers stunning views to the Atlantic Ocean and into Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, and even Canada. To celebrate the road’s 160th anniversary, which opened to stagecoach travel back in August 1861, The Glen House hotel is offering The Auto Road to the Sky package. You can’t get much closer to the historic route than this 68-room dog-friendly property that sits at its base within the White Mountain National Forest. The package includes two nights in a standard room; auto road passes for one vehicle and two adults; one keepsake cooler with two boxed lunches; two adult souvenir T-shirts; and two adult 4-hour bike rentals from the Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center. Rates from $279 per night, based on double occupancy for a two-night stay. Valid through Sept. 6, Labor Day, 2021. 603-466-3420, theglenhouse.com/packages-specials

Champlin's Resort and Marina features 46 spiffed-up guestrooms with water or island views. Seas Mtns Co

BLOCK ISLAND MARINA MAKEOVER

Those planning a visit to Block Island this summer may want to consider Champlin’s Marina and Resort, a newly renovated 9-acre property that aims to be a fresh destination for all — couples, families, and even solo travelers. Champlin’s Marina features 46 spiffed-up guestrooms with water or island views; a full-service marina with 120 fixed slips; waterfront pool; private beach; spacious dog park; watersport, bicycle and moped rentals; firepits; and multiple dining options including full-service restaurant, double deck bar and ice cream parlor. In addition, the property hosts a range of events, from fishing tournaments and regattas to live music evenings and private parties of varying sizes. Rates from $189. 401-466-7777, champlinsresort.com

THERE:

ZEN-LIKE RETREAT OPENS IN ADRIATIC

Relaxation and renewal top the list of guest benefits at the newly debuted Maslina Resort in Hvar, Croatia, a country whose borders are once again open to those holding a US passport. This seaside boutique resort’s non-intrusive architecture blends into untouched Mediterranean nature, with 33 rooms, 17 suites, and three villas offering views of the Adriatic Sea, olive groves, and terraced vineyards. Amenities and services include a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant; bar with signature cocktails and local wines; sommelier-crafted tastings and winery visits; private beach; two heated pools; children’s play space; and spa with fitness room, hair salon, and wellness offerings such as sound healing therapy, meditation, yoga, and a garden-to-skin spa menu designed to alleviate some of the stress accumulated in the past year. High season (June-September) rates from $508. www.maslinaresort.com

MAJESTIC RAIL ROUTE DEBUTS

Calling all train aficionados! The Rocky Mountaineer, a company offering multiday, daytime journeys in spacious, glass-domed train coaches, is expanding with a new route in the Southwest United States this summer. The Rockies to the Red Rocks route will be a two-day luxury rail journey between Denver and Moab with an overnight stay in Glenwood Springs. The launch includes 40 departures across 10 weeks from Aug. 15 to Oct. 23. In addition, the company is working with local tourism organizations, hotels, and tour operators to curate custom packages with tours, activities, and stays in Denver, Glenwood Springs, and Moab, so travelers can experience even more of the region. This new route compliments three current routes in Western Canada, between Vancouver and the Canadian Rockies towns of Banff, Lake Louise, and Jasper. Rates from $1,250 includes one-night hotel accommodation. 877-460-3200, www.rockymountaineer.com/train-routes/rockies-red-rocks

Baby Delight, a product design company for all-things-baby, offers a “Go With Me” line of portable high chairs. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

LIGHTWEIGHT PACKABLE HIGH CHAIR

Traveling with a baby or toddler can be challenging, especially when your destination isn’t equipped with everyday necessities. To make vacationing with your little one easier, Baby Delight, a product design company for all-things-baby, offers a “Go With Me” line of portable high chairs. The popular Uplift Deluxe model is standard table height, made of durable indoor/outdoor fabric that can be wiped clean, and includes a removable plastic tray with cup holder for sippy cups or bottles. A flared leg system and five-point harness provide stability. The lightweight chair conveniently folds together and fits into its own carry bag. Great to use when visiting grandparents or on camping trips. The line also includes portable chairs, travel cots, and “play yards” (think playpens) for use indoors or out. $69.99. 401-333-6800, babydelight.com/product-category/go-with-me

Fans of author Paul Theroux’s travel and fiction books won’t want to miss his newest novel, “Under the Wave at Waimea.” Handout

THEROUX NOVEL SURFS BIG THEMES

Fans of author Paul Theroux’s travel and fiction books won’t want to miss his newest novel, “Under the Wave at Waimea,” published in conjunction with the writer’s 80th birthday. Set in an atmospheric and gritty underside of Hawaii that tourists rarely see, we meet aging big-wave surfer Joe Sharkey. Rolling into his 60s, Joe remains a hero to local surfers but his corporate sponsors have moved on, along with his ex-wife and a string of surfer-girl lovers. Driving home on a rainy night, an inebriated Joe accidentally hits and kills a homeless man riding a bicycle. As Joe’s new girlfriend, Olive, leads him to discover the identity of the dead man, the book takes readers on a darkly spiritual ride through the highly competitive world of championship surfing, island subcultures that pit family against outsiders, and one man’s journey to face mortality and find refuge in the waves once more. $28. www.hmhbooks.com/shop/books/Under-the-Wave-at-Waimea/9780358446286

