You had to be lucky to get a box of Loki Charms. They sold out in a matter of minutes

It’s here, Marvel fans. The show you’ve been waiting for since 2018, “Loki,” premieres on Disney+ June 9.

And you can celebrate by — scratch that. You can no longer celebrate by buying a box of limited-edition Loki Charms. That’s because the General Mills and Marvel collaboration marking the launch of the series about Thor’s mischievous brother went on sale at mischievouslydelicious.com at 11 a.m. June 9, and all 3,500 boxes of the $8 cereal sold out in a matter of minutes.

It goes to show the devotion of Marvel fans, and how long they’ve waited for “Loki,” which follows Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief and takes place after “Avengers: Endgame” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. It also stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius.