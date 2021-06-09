You had to be lucky to get a box of Loki Charms. They sold out in a matter of minutes

It’s here, Marvel fans. The show you’ve been waiting for since 2018, “Loki,” premieres on Disney+ June 9.
And you can celebrate by — scratch that. You can no longer celebrate by buying a box of limited-edition Loki Charms. That’s because the General Mills and Marvel collaboration marking the launch of the series about Thor’s mischievous brother went on sale at mischievouslydelicious.com at 11 a.m. June 9, and all 3,500 boxes of the $8 cereal sold out in a matter of minutes.
It goes to show the devotion of Marvel fans, and how long they’ve waited for “Loki,” which follows Tom Hiddleston’s god of mischief and takes place after “Avengers: Endgame” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. It also stars Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius.
By midday, “Owen Wilson” was trending on Twitter, fans were reacting live to the premiere — and Loki Charms had vanished.
The time for glory is NOW 🕰️ Capture your limited-edition Loki Charms box now at https://t.co/vuQaIBH2Ks— Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) June 9, 2021
Quantities are SUPER limited so act fast.
Don’t forget to tune into Marvel Studios’ @LokiOfficial now streaming on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/t8pgjtI09G
“The time for glory is NOW Capture your limited-edition Loki Charms box now,” @LuckyCharms tweeted at 11 a.m. At 11:08, they announced boxes were gone. (Googling “Loki Charms” now brings up some sweet tees, though, on Etsy, Boxlunch, and the like.)
This isn’t the first General Mills limited-edition frenzy: Pokemon fans went bananas for cereal boxes containing Pokemon cards in May.
And the Marvel treat isn’t the first General Mills crossover or limited edition offering. Other recent boxes include Ghostbusters Afterlife; Galactic Lucky Charms; JoJo Siwa’s Strawberry Bop Cereal; for the Summer Olympics, red, white, and blue Frosted Berry Team Cheerios; Space Jam: A New Legacy, and Dunkaroos.
Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @laurendaley1.
