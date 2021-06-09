Domestic violence charges dismissed against Boston police officer just hours after arrest

Herrera-Brea then appeared in Dorchester Municipal Court, where Rollins’ office agreed to dismiss the charges after a technical legal argument was raised by the officer’s defense attorney, Benjamin Megrian, according to the attorney and court records.

Herrera-Brea’s arrest was posted by the department on bpdnews.com but without details of the incident that led to his being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a felony, and domestic assault and battery.

Boston Police Officer Alexis Herrera-Brea Jr. was arrested by his colleagues on a domestic violence charge around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday — and within two hours, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office agreed to drop the case, court records show.

“We pointed the district attorney to the appropriate case law,” Megrian said in a brief statement to the Globe. “The district attorney’s office agreed with our assessment of the law, and agreed the case should not proceed. It was then dismissed.”

Megrian declined to discuss the “appropriate case law” he cited in court and also declined to discuss his client or the basis of the charges he faced briefly on Tuesday.

According to the official recording of the hearing obtained by the Globe, Megrian told Judge Paul M. Treseler that his client was accused of knocking a relative into the pavement during an argument on Sunday. Megrian said that under Massachusetts law, pavement is not a dangerous weapon and the felony charge against Herrera-Brea was illegal and must be dismissed.

Moreover, Megrian told the judge, the misdemeanor charge involved Herrera-Berea throwing a punch at his brother. Under state law, Megrian said, his client was entitled to a clerk’s hearing before Boston police could charge him with that crime.

“It was a rush to judgement on the part of the Boston Police,” Megrian said. “Probably because they had one of their own on probation, they felt like they had to do something drastic.”

According to Megrian and West Roxbury Municipal Court records, Herrera-Brea was arrested on a domestic violence charge in April 2020 and was placed on probation last fall. Since his April 2020 arrest, Megrian was on administrative duty where he was kept inside the station and not permitted to carry a firearm, according to Boston Police spokesman Sergeant Detective John Boyle.

Boyle referred questions about the status of the new case to Rollins’ office.

The Suffolk assistant district attorney in court on Tuesday reviewed the case law Megrian cited and agreed that legally speaking, pavement does not qualify as a dangerous weapon, and the charge has to be dropped. She also acknowledged he was entitled to a clerk’s hearing on the second charge.

“The Commonwealth is in agreement that we cannot move forward with the assault and battery with a dangerous weapon case” because case law does not treat pavement as a dangerous weapon.

The prosecutor acknowledged police had made a mistake in bringing the misdemeanor complaint directly against Herrera-Brea. “I don’t really have an argument,” she said.

Following the legal discussion, the judge never arraigned Herrera-Brea.

“We are dismissing both charges. One (of them) the Commonwealth conceded shouldn’t have been charged,” Treseler said from the bench. “And in the second one, an arrest was made, but there was no probable cause hearing... Charges dismissed.”

The Globe has asked Rollins’ office whether they will continue to pursue the charges against Herrera-Brea.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.